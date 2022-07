Two major changes happened to my closet after I moved to New York City in 2016. First, I traded my tiny handbag for a hefty over-the-shoulder satchel. I no longer had a car to act as a mobile closet and store my workout clothes/makeup/life in, so a small purse simply would not suffice (cue: my now-incessant back pain). Second, I swapped the heels I was accustomed to wearing to work for thick-soled boots in the winter and chunky flatforms during the summer. My New York life involved a 10 minutes walk from my apartment to the Q train, and there was no way I was going to do that walk in tight, strappy sandals (I made that mistake once and the sight of my bloody blisters still haunts my dreams). The concept of comfortable heeled sandals did not exist — or so I thought.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO