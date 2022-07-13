ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, NC

THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH

Sylva Herald
 3 days ago

THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH is accepting applications for a permanent, part-time (50%), twenty hours a week Office Assistant III/ Breastfeeding Peer Counselor to work within the Women, Infants, and Children Nutrition Program (WIC) unit of the health department. The primary purpose...

FOX Carolina

Dog exposed to rabid skunk in Pickens County, DHEC says

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) says one dog was exposed to a rabid skunk in Pickens. DHEC said the skunk found near Shady Grove Road and Mount Bethel Road has tested positive for rabies. We’re told no people were known...
PICKENS, SC
my40.tv

Renovation plans revealed for Henderson County Welcome Center

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Henderson County Tourism Development Authority on Wednesday offered a behind-the-scenes look at the renovation plans for the county's welcome center. Tourism officials said the changes will improve the experience for visitors and locals, as well as for employees at the center. "When visitors walk...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

APD taking longer to respond to 911 calls despite policy change

When the Asheville Police Department announced in June 2021 that it would no longer send officers to the scenes of certain minor crimes because of a staffing shortage, it fueled fears that the city was steadily becoming less safe. Those fears may have been overblown. More than a year after...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Crews continue searching for a missing Asheville man. Authorities say 20-year-old Gabe Focaracci was last seen on June 24th. His car was found in a remote area off Curtis Creek Road in McDowell County. The car has been towed to the Asheville Police Department for further investigation. Officials say there has been no sign of the 20-year-old.
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

New drone will help Haywood County emergency crews save lives

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — New technology in Haywood County will help emergency responders save lives. The emergency management department recently invested in its own drone. It was paid for mostly by a grant the county received. The team is finishing up training on it, but it’s ready to...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Search resumes for missing Asheville man in remote McDowell County area

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Crews continued to search for a missing Asheville man on Friday after his car was found in a remote area of McDowell County. Authorities say 20-year-old Gabe Focaracci's silver Toyota Solara was found on July 12 off Curtis Creek Road. The car has been towed to the Asheville Police Department for further investigation.
ASHEVILLE, NC
biltmorebeacon.com

Asheville first NC city to launch Lights On!

The Asheville Police Department is partnering with Lights On!, a community-driven program with the mission to foster relationships between communities and law enforcement agencies by providing vouchers instead of citations on certain traffic stops. “Under the program, our officers can provide a voucher up to $250 for free repairs for...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

This Is The Best Hospital In Tennessee

If you get sick or injured and need treatment, you want to get the best care possible. When you think of the best hospital in a state, you may think it's in a big city; however, sometimes, a state's best hospital could be located in smaller communities. Stacker analyzed data...
TENNESSEE STATE
97.5 WCOS

This Is The Best Hospital In South Carolina

If you get sick or injured and need treatment, you want to get the best care possible. When you think of the best hospital in a state, you may think it's in a big city; however, sometimes, a state's best hospital could be located in smaller communities. Stacker analyzed data...
HEALTH SERVICES
wvlt.tv

Sevierville, Sevier Co. under boil water order until further notice

One man died after a shooting at the Harb’s Market at 3001 Burnside Street Friday night, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department. Rorey Heinzeroth claims he was poisoned by having glass cleaner poured in his Mountain Dew. Updated: 6 hours ago. A Knoxville woman was arrested after...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Sylva Herald

NOTICE OF SALE BY UPSET BID

NOTICE OF SALE BY UPSET BID Notice is hereby given that the County of Jackson has been offered the sum of $9,600.00 in cash, for Lot 5, Norton Ridge (PIN#7552-88-3413), containing 0.10 acre, located in Hamburg Township, recorded in Deed Book 2331, Page 390, office of the Register of Deeds. The upset bid period is ten days from the date of this publication by 5:00 p.m. All bids must be not less than ten percent (10%) of the first $1,000 plus 5% of the remainder and reflect the same terms as the original offer. All upset bids to be submitted to the Jackson County Clerk to the Board, Justice & Administration Building, 401 Grindstaff Cove Road, Sylva, NC 28779, together with a 5% deposit. The Board of County Commissioners must approve the final high offer before the sale is closed, which it will do within 30 days after the final upset bid period has passed. The county reserves the right to withdraw the property from sale at any time before the final high bid is accepted and reserves the right to reject all bids, at any time. 19e.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Viewer wants to know what is being built along Sweeten Creek Road

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — More than 100 acres along Sweeten Creek Road just south of the Blue Ridge Parkway are being developed. "What is being built on Sweeten Creek Road across from the Carolina Day Athletic Complex,” a viewer named Allison wrote to Ask 13. The Busbee apartment...
ASHEVILLE, NC
biltmorebeacon.com

Folkmoot is back with Summerfest

Folkmoot’s Summerfest, Haywood County’s beloved multicultural festival, will bring international performing groups to Waynesville, July 28-31. While this year’s Summerfest will have the same awe and energy of Folkmoot’s traditional summer festival — a staple in Haywood County since 1984 — it will be scaled back compared to other Folkmoot festivals because of lingering impacts of the pandemic and because of a change in Folkmoot’s strategy around its events.
WAYNESVILLE, NC

