Texas State

Texas Policy & Politics 2022

Daily Cougar Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a polarized electorate, high profile Supreme Court decisions, border concerns, energy reliability and other hot button issues in the forefront, the 2022 Texas general election is sure to be a lively one. This November, Texas voters will make vote decisions in races for governor and other statewide positions. Who are...

uh.edu

Comments / 1

KWTX

New University of Houston poll shows Abbott and Beto

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The University of Houston has released their “Texas Policy & Politics 2022″ report that includes the current Texas Governor’s race in November later this year. Republican Greg Abbott (49%) leads Democrat Beto O’Rourke (44%) by 5% among likely voters. Abbott holds a...
HOUSTON, TX
texassignal.com

Will Houston's First Openly Gay Mayor Support an Anti-LGBTQ Republican?

Former Houston Mayor Annise Parker made waves in Harris County politics this week when she found herself at the center of the increasingly dramatic feud between Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and District Attorney Kim Ogg. Parker, a longtime supporter of Ogg who has helped the DA fundraise, spoke to...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

'Unprecedented Windfall:' Lt. Gov. Wants Billions from Surplus Returned to Property Owners

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick says $4 billion from a massive budget surplus should be returned to Texas property owners next year. Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said Thursday the expected $11.9 billion budget surplus was being revised to $26.9 billion, an increase of $14.95 billion from the November projected balance, due to tax revenues rebounding strongly in recent months after being suppressed by the pandemic.
TEXAS STATE
dallasexaminer.com

The Houston Riot of 1917

The Houston Riot of 1917 was a gruesome act of violence that was the result of rising racial tension between Black soldiers and White police officers. Known as the “Camp Logan Mutiny,” the tragedy involved 156 soldiers from the 3rd Battalion of the all-Black 24th United States Infantry. It took place on Aug. 23, 1917, changing the course of history as the only race riot to have more White deaths than Black deaths, resulting in the largest murder trial and the largest court marital ever.
HOUSTON, TX
City
Houston, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Houston, TX
Elections
Houston, TX
Government
Local
Texas Elections
Texas Monthly

Democrats Took Control of Texas's Largest County. Then Party Leaders Went to War With Each Other.

Lina Hidalgo had only a few miles left in her marathon training run one December day in 2018 when a phone call interrupted the music flowing through her headset. A month earlier, Hidalgo had surprised much of Houston’s political class by defeating longtime incumbent Ed Emmett, a moderate Republican, for the position of Harris County Judge—the chief executive of the nation’s third-most-populous county, with 4.8 million residents. The 27-year-old Democrat would take office in January.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston family confused, faces almost $6,000 water bill

HOUSTON - A Houston family is desperate for answers after they received a nearly $6,000 water bill. "I’m scared," said Maria Lucio. Maria and her family have lived in the same Southeast Houston home for decades. They say they have never received a water bill even close to $6,000.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

UH poll shows tight race for Harris County Judge

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A new poll shows a tight race for the Harris County Judge position. Incumbent Democrat Lina Hidalgo is taking on Alexandra Mealer for the top county job. Hidalgo rode the blue wave into office in 2018 in what was a tight matchup and edged out...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
MySanAntonio

Texas wind power is failing right when the state needs it most

Wind power -- a key source of electricity in Texas -- is being sidelined just when the Lone Star State needs it most, with turbines generating less than a 10th of what they're capable of. A scorching heat wave is pushing the Texas grid to the brink. Power demand is...
TEXAS STATE
Montgomery County News

NOTICE OF EXECUTION SALE

By virtue of a Order Of Sale issued out of the Honorable 284th Judicial District Court, Montgomery County, Texas, on a Judgment rendered on the 8 day of September, 2021, ,in the case of Benders Landing Property Owners Association, Plaintiff, vs. Raymond Donovan as Trustee of the 4003 Hidden Winds Drive REO Trust for (1) $12,089.07 Principal Sum (2) $7,541.42 Attorney Fees (3) Post-Judgment Interest at the rate of five percent (5%) per annum on all amounts awarded in this judgment, including attorney fees, from the date this judgment is signed until fully paid. (4) $2,407.17 Court Costs (includes $2,091.30 process server fees). (5) $3,068.05 Judgment Credit., Defendant, Cause No. 19-12-16468-CV in said court, judgment being in favor of Benders Landing Property Owners.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
#Texas Attorney General#Texas Supreme Court#Election Local#State Of Texas#Texas Policy Politics#Texans#The University Of Houston#The U S Supreme Court#Planned Parenthood
fox26houston.com

Hundreds of fish dying in Houston area neighborhood's dry pond

RICHMOND, Texas - Hundreds of fish are dying in a Houston-area pond as a devastating drought continues across Texas. Residents in the Lakes of Mission Grove neighborhood in Richmond reached out to FOX 26 with their concerns. Over the last few days, they say hundreds of fish started to die.
RICHMOND, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Mayor Turner Announces One Safe Houston Gun Buyback Program

As part of his One Safe Houston initiative, Mayor Sylvester Turner is holding a Gun Buyback program to reduce the number of guns on our streets. The event, in partnership with Harris County Precinct One Commissioner Rodney Ellis, the Houston Police Department, and Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, will take place from 8 a.m. – noon on Saturday, July 30, at 3826 Wheeler Ave.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MASS CASUALTY DRILL IN GRANGERLAND

You may see multiple fire trucks and ambulances both local and distant arriving at Caney Creek High School. The MCHD is doing a mass casualty medical drill at the school. This will last until at least 1pm. FM 2090 in front of the school will be closed at times as units arrive at the scene.
Woodlands Online& LLC

Richmond man arrested for making illegal referrals

RICHMOND, TX -- A 43-year-old health care marketer has been indicted in a conspiracy to pay and receive health care kickbacks, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Authorities took Patrick Osemwengie, Richmond, into custody today. He is expected to make his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Peter Bray at 2 p.m.
RICHMOND, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Wings Over Houston Airshow returns with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels

The Wings Over Houston Airshow, one of Houston’s largest annual events, will return to Ellington Airport October 29-30, 2022. Celebrating its 38th consecutive year, the outdoor event will include performances by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, returning to Wings Over Houston for the first time since 2018. Tickets are available now at wingsoverhouston.com.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Dual citizen arrested for acting as a money mule and launderer

A 38-year-old man who held citizenship in the United States and Ghana has been arrested following the return of an indictment in a nationwide romance fraud scheme, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Authorities took Kenneth Anim into custody today. He is expected to make his initial appearance before U.S....
HOUSTON, TX
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Here's Where To Get The Best Chinese Takeout In Texas

Chinese takeout is always a good idea. In fact, a recent study even shows that it is is the food that makes people the happiest. The app Lieferando studied 2,158 people in 2020 and analyzed their emotional reactions to different types of takeout. The study determined that Chinese cuisine boosted happiness levels by as much as 58%!
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

These Houston-area ice cream shops ranked among the best in Texas

Multiple Houston-area ice cream shops were ranked among the best in Texas. This information comes courtesy of Yelp, the crowd-sourced review website we’ve all turned to for recommendations at one point or another. Yelp identified businesses in the ice cream category on Yelp, then ranked those spots using a...
HOUSTON, TX

