Texas Policy & Politics 2022

By virtue of a Order Of Sale issued out of the Honorable 284th Judicial District Court, Montgomery County, Texas, on a Judgment rendered on the 8 day of September, 2021, ,in the case of Benders Landing Property Owners Association, Plaintiff, vs. Raymond Donovan as Trustee of the 4003 Hidden Winds Drive REO Trust for (1) $12,089.07 Principal Sum (2) $7,541.42 Attorney Fees (3) Post-Judgment Interest at the rate of five percent (5%) per annum on all amounts awarded in this judgment, including attorney fees, from the date this judgment is signed until fully paid. (4) $2,407.17 Court Costs (includes $2,091.30 process server fees). (5) $3,068.05 Judgment Credit., Defendant, Cause No. 19-12-16468-CV in said court, judgment being in favor of Benders Landing Property Owners.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO