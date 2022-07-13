ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk, VA

Special Weather Statement issued for Suffolk by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-13 14:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-13 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in Ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Davis, Salt Lake, Tooele by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 18:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-14 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near the Great Salt Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Davis; Salt Lake; Tooele The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Salt Lake County in northern Utah South central Davis County in northern Utah East central Tooele County in northern Utah * Until 715 PM MDT * At 649 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Stansbury Park, or 12 miles north of Tooele, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Stansbury Park, Lake Point and Antelope Island State Park. This includes Interstate 80 in Utah between mile markers 95 and 113. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Campbell, Halifax, Pittsylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-16 13:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-16 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds, as well as deadly cloud to ground lightning. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Campbell; Halifax; Pittsylvania The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Campbell County in central Virginia Northeastern Pittsylvania County in south central Virginia Northwestern Halifax County in south central Virginia * Until 215 PM EDT. * At 131 PM EDT, a cluster of severe thunderstorms was located between Altavista, Hodges, and Long Island, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Altavista Hurt Hodges Gladys Long Island Straightstone and Cody. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, Dickinson, Ida, Lyon, O'Brien by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 07:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-17 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Buena Vista; Cherokee; Clay; Dickinson; Ida; Lyon; O'Brien; Osceola; Plymouth; Sioux; Woodbury Reduced Visibility From Areas of Fog This Morning Areas of fog, locally dense, have developed across the region and will likely continue through the sunrise hours. Visibilities of less than one mile are expected. If traveling this morning, slow down and be prepared for rapid changes in visibility.
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fairfax, Prince William, Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 16:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-14 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fairfax; Prince William; Stafford The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Charles County in southern Maryland Northeastern Stafford County in northern Virginia Southeastern Fairfax County in northern Virginia Southeastern Prince William County in northern Virginia * Until 500 PM EDT. * At 419 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Dumfries, or near Quantico, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Waldorf, Dale City, La Plata, Quantico, Montclair, Triangle, Dumfries, Cherry Hill, Bryans Road, Potomac Heights, Pomfret, Port Tobacco Village, Marbury, Widewater, Port Tobacco, Garrisonville, Ironsides, Ripley, Arkendale and Rison. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
City
Suffolk, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Barnstable, Bristol, Plymouth by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 16:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-14 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Barnstable; Bristol; Plymouth The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Barnstable County in southeastern Massachusetts Central Plymouth County in southeastern Massachusetts Central Bristol County in southeastern Massachusetts * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 449 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Berkley, or near Taunton, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Taunton, Bridgewater, Marshfield, Middleborough, Wareham, Pembroke, Duxbury, East Bridgewater, Raynham, Kingston, Carver, Lakeville, Hanson, Freetown, Halifax, Dighton, Berkley, Rochester and Plympton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 11:11:00 Expires: 2022-07-18 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central; Northwest HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of northwest and north central Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Buckingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-16 14:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-16 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Buckingham THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN BUCKINGHAM COUNTY HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. Flooding is becoming the main concern with this thunderstorm at this time.
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cascade, Chouteau, Judith Basin, Meagher, Pondera, Teton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 12:13:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-15 13:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cascade; Chouteau; Judith Basin; Meagher; Pondera; Teton The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Pondera County in north central Montana North central Meagher County in central Montana Northwestern Judith Basin County in central Montana Eastern Teton County in north central Montana Chouteau County in north central Montana Cascade County in central Montana * Until 115 PM MDT. * At 1213 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Choteau to 14 miles north of White Sulphur Springs, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Great Falls, Conrad, Choteau, Fort Benton, Stanford, Fairfield, Belt, Dutton, Geraldine, Fort Shaw, Brady, The Knees, Highwood, Black Eagle, Geyser, Fort Shaw, Power, Carter, Neihart and Floweree. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Hancock, Coastal Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 09:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-17 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Beach Hazards Statement is issued on days when a significant number of boats and paddlecraft are expected to be out on the water and when warm air temperatures may cause people to underestimate the danger of the cold water. Paddle smart from the start. Always wear your life jacket. Be aware of wind conditions, tides, and localized currents. Target Area: Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...The warm air temperatures in the mid 60s to around 70 may cause people to underestimate the dangers of the cold water temperatures which are currently only in the low to mid 50s. * WHERE...Coastal Washington and Coastal Hancock Counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Anyone on boats or paddlecraft should use caution and be prepared for immersion. Dress for water temperatures and know how to perform rescues.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-15 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Eureka County through 600 PM PDT At 509 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Beowawe, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Emigrant Pass, and areas along I-80. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Jefferson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-16 23:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-17 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Jefferson; Saline THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE WILL ALLOW SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 471 TO EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NEBRASKA THIS ALLOWS TO EXPIRE 2 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA JEFFERSON SALINE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CRETE, FAIRBURY, AND WILBER.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Brown, Buffalo, Edmunds, Faulk, Hand, Hughes, Hyde, Lyman by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 07:29:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-17 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Brown; Buffalo; Edmunds; Faulk; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; Lyman; Potter; Spink; Sully DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast South Dakota. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BROWN COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Calhoun, Gadsden, Jackson, Leon, Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 13:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-14 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Calhoun; Gadsden; Jackson; Leon; Liberty The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Jackson County in the Panhandle of Florida Northeastern Calhoun County in the Panhandle of Florida Gadsden County in Big Bend of Florida North central Liberty County in Big Bend of Florida Western Leon County in Big Bend of Florida * Until 245 PM EDT/145 PM CDT/. * At 154 PM EDT/1254 PM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles west of Greensboro, or 12 miles northeast of Blountstown, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Quincy, Midway, Greensboro, Gretna, Bristol, Rock Bluff, Lake Talquin, Littman, Juniper, Douglas City, Mount Pleasant, Rosedale, Santa Clara, Shady Rest, Hardaway, Sycamore, Quincy Airport, Wetumpka, Torreya State Park and Sawdust. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Crawford, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe, Richland, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 07:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-17 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Crawford; Juneau; La Crosse; Monroe; Richland; Vernon Pockets of Dense Fog Around This Morning If traveling this morning, be aware that fog has formed and is reducing visibilities. The fog is somewhat spotty and localized, but you could encounter rapidly changing visibilities down to less than one-quarter of a mile. The foggy conditions will be improving through mid-morning. Be cautious when driving into fog banks this morning.
ADAMS COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Whiteside by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 10:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-15 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Carroll; Jo Daviess; Stephenson; Whiteside Thunderstorms producing heavy rainfall will impact portions of northwestern Whiteside, Jo Daviess, Carroll, southwestern Stephenson, central Jackson, southeastern Dubuque and northeastern Clinton Counties through 1100 AM CDT At 1002 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm producing heavy rainfall near Hanover, or 11 miles south of Galena, moving southeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Heavy Rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Torrential rainfall, reducing visibilities and leading to some ponding on the roads. Locations impacted include Dubuque, Clinton, Morrison, Galena, Mount Carroll, Asbury, Fulton, Savanna, Bellevue, East Dubuque, Lanark, Peosta, Milledgeville, Preston, Fairhaven, Hanover, Elizabeth, Woodbine, Sabula and Chadwick. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
CARROLL COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allamakee, Howard, Mitchell, Winneshiek by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 07:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-17 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allamakee; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek Pockets of Dense Fog Around This Morning If traveling this morning, be aware that fog has formed and is reducing visibilities. The fog is somewhat spotty and localized, but you could encounter rapidly changing visibilities down to less than one-quarter of a mile. The foggy conditions will be improving through mid-morning. Be cautious when driving into fog banks this morning.
ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Indian Wells Valley, Mojave Desert, Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-16 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-14 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Indian Wells Valley; Mojave Desert; Mojave Desert Slopes; Piute Walker Basin; Tehachapi A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Kern County through 530 PM PDT At 457 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles west of California City, or 35 miles southwest of Ridgecrest, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Kern County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
KERN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Blanco, Gillespie, Kendall, Kerr by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 17:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail, damaging winds, and continuous cloud to ground lightning are occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Blanco; Gillespie; Kendall; Kerr The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Kerr County in south central Texas West central Blanco County in south central Texas Gillespie County in south central Texas Northwestern Kendall County in south central Texas * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 510 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Willow City, or 11 miles northeast of Fredericksburg, moving southwest at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Kerrville, Fredericksburg, Comfort, Ingram, Stonewall, Camp Verde, Tivydale, Kerrville-Schreiner Park, Rocky Hill, Rocky Creek, Hye, Blumenthal, Center Point, Albert, Grapetown, Luckenbach, Cain City, Old Tunnel State Park, Willow City and LBJ State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BLANCO COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 05:07:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-17 17:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Interior; Deltana and Tanana Flats; Middle Tanana Valley; Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country Elevated Water Levels Continue on the Tanana River The Tanana River continues to run near bankfull at some locations between Tok and Manley Hot Springs. Water levels on the Tanana River are expected to fall slowly over the next couple of days, but additional heavy rainfall in the central and eastern Interior, and Alaska Range through Monday will likely result in the river remaining at or near bankfull into mid week. Expect many gravel bars to remain underwater, with increased debris moving downriver. For the latest river conditions go to www.weather.gov/aprfc.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Burns BLM by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-17 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will occur shortly. Target Area: Burns BLM LOW HUMIDITY AND BREEZY WINDS WILL CREATE CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY .An approaching area of low pressure will increase winds across southeastern Oregon this afternoon and evening. Windy conditions will combine with low humidity and critically dry fuels to create hazardous fire weather conditions for fire zone 637, and areas below 5000 ft om zone 636. Conditions are expected to improve Sunday evening. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES FOR BURNS BLM...WHICH IS FIRE WEATHER ZONE 636 * WINDS...Gusts 25 to 30 mph this afternoon and evening. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...6 to 15 percent.
HARNEY COUNTY, OR

