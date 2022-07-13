ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wonder Woman and Batman wedding unites superhero couple at Capital City Comic Con

By Russell Shellberg
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
LANSING, Mich. — If things weren’t already super enough with the Capital City Comic Con coming back to Lansing, on Sunday, two superheroes got married at the event.

Shamus Smith and Katie Whittaker both share their love for superheroes and cosplay while being involved with the nonprofit League of Enchantment.

League of Enchantment focuses on working with local hospitals, community organizations and events to bring hope and smiles to kids and kids at heart.

Smith is the president of the organization and Whittaker holds the vice president title. The pair works in harmony to make the most out of the organization.

Whittacker and Smith both cosplay characters and even themed their wedding after it. Many people came out to Capital City Comic Con to celebrate the union between Wonder Woman and Batman and dressed up for the occasion.

Smith and Whittaker are excited for their new life together and plan to continue their work with the League of Enchantment.

