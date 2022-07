CHARLESTON — COVID-19 hospitalizations held steady in West Virginia on Thursday. According to the update from the state Department of Health and Human Resources, the number of patients with COVID-19 remained at 330, although the makeup changed slightly, with 185 classified as vaccinated. That includes those who received the first one or two shots, depending on the manufacturer, but does not take into account whether they also received recommended booster doses.

