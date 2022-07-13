ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, TN

Greene receives positive review after contract extension from ACS

By By Shane Duncan Staff Writer
The Daily Post-Athenian
The Daily Post-Athenian
 4 days ago

Athens City School Board held its annual evaluation of ACS Director Robert Greene on Monday, giving him a positive review after having extended his contract by one year last month.

This year’s evaluation is based on qualitative measures consisting of board observational data in six categories: Board Relationships, Community Relationships, Staff and Personnel Relationships, Facilities and Finance, Vision, and Student Achievement.

Each board member evaluated Greene in each category, each question rating from one to five with one being the lowest and five being the highest.

Eight administrators also participated in the evaluation with their part consisting of 20 questions also ranging 1-5 with one meaning significantly below expectations and five meaning significantly above expectations.

Out of the 150 assessment instrument responses, Greene received 89 (59%) significantly above expectations, 54 (37%) above expectations and seven (5%) at expectation with no board member giving an evaluation of below expectation.

According to ACS Board Chairman Mike Bevins, Greene managed to pass the evaluation with flying colors.

“Needless to say he received the highest rating in basically all of the categories,” Bevins expressed. “On the administrator side, 84% of administrators rated Greene in the highest category, 14% was above expectations, and only two were at expectations. Clearly again, the vast majority were the top two categories.”

Bevins spoke for the board in informing Greene that he was happy to extend Greene’s contract to remain director of schools.

“Mr. Greene, we as a board are delighted by the evaluations and I think that we will move forward for another year until we get into the new buildings like we did last year with extending the contract,” Bevins said. “I think we are all on firm footing and delighted by these evaluations.”

Greene thanked the board for their complements during the evaluation and review.

“Thank you, you are very gracious,” Greene expressed. “I’m proud be here and a part of Athens City School. You are truly a bunch of professional people. I tell people all the time that you don’t realize how good of a board you have until you go to some other places and I appreciate you board members and the staff that I work with. It is truly a pleasure and I thank you very much.”

Bevins wasn’t the only board member to compliment Greene during the evaluation process.

“We appreciate you being willing to hang around here another year,” said ACS Board Member Johnny Coffman.

During the board’s June meeting, Greene’s contract was extended by a year, meaning he is now under contract with ACS until June of 2024.

Comments / 0

Related
nowhabersham.com

Cleveland Council hears comments on package liquor sales

CLEVELAND – Both sides of the issue stated their case during a public hearing by the Cleveland City Council regarding the possible package sales of distilled spirits in the city. Three people addressed the council during the time allotted, two of those, Charlie Pope, a Cleveland resident, and Ed...
wutc.org

A Job Fair For Former Felons Turned Entrepreneurs

Think of a job fair where the tables are turned. Business owners show up to meet with former felons who have served their time and are now entrepreneurs, building relationships with each other - and connecting with the community. That’s the goal of the Returning Talent Entrepreneurial Expo - on...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Westside Neighborhood to be Redeveloped

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — A major redevelopment of Chattanooga’s Westside Neighborhood is being planned by the Chattanooga Housing Authority. Hamilton County is poised to approve a two million dollar contribution to the project, whose investments may total nearly a billion dollars. “It’s basically an eight to ten year plan...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Three Lanes to Be Closed on I-75 this Weekend

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — The portion of I-75 that runs through Hamilton County currently features several potholes and cracks in the concrete. Starting tonight at nine P-M, the Tennessee Department of Transportation will begin laying down new concrete to rehabilitate the road. As a result, there will be lane closures...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, TN
Education
Local
Tennessee Education
City
Athens, TN
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

This Is The Best Hospital In Tennessee

If you get sick or injured and need treatment, you want to get the best care possible. When you think of the best hospital in a state, you may think it's in a big city; however, sometimes, a state's best hospital could be located in smaller communities. Stacker analyzed data...
TENNESSEE STATE
knoxvilledailysun.com

Follow Me to Tennessee: Tennessee Migration Report

KNOXVILLE -- East Tennessee is seeing huge increases in relocation interest in 2022. Chattanooga, Johnson City, Knoxville, Nashville, and Brentwood are experiencing the greatest increases, according to search data from moving company booking website moveBuddha.com. The company just released a new data report dedicated to exploring moving trends across Tennessee. The data shows an increasing interest in moves to the East. Top cities to move to are Chattanooga, Johnson City, Knoxville, Nashville, and Brentwood.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Greene
bbbtv12.com

Train Vs. Truck in Oliver Springs

Around 8:40pm tonight (Saturday, July 16, 2022) a truck was struck by a train as a father and son were crossing the tracks in downtown Oliver Springs. Lewis Braden posted on Facebook that he and his father were merely seconds from being hit dead center of the truck. The truck was severely damaged but the two occupants escaped major injuries.
WTVC

East Ridge's Larry Lewis fought in one of the most significant battles in the Vietnam War

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — This month marks nine years of the Price of Freedom here on NewsChannel9, and we continue to find amazing stories all across our community. Tonight the story of an man in East Ridge who fought in a battle in Vietnam that often makes lists for most intense and most significant battles in American Military history, The Battle of Hue City during the Tet Offensive.
EAST RIDGE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acs#Athens City School Board#Vision#Acs Board
wvlt.tv

Kenjo employee describes being poisoned at work

One man died after a shooting at the Harb’s Market at 3001 Burnside Street Friday night, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department. A Knoxville woman was arrested after encouraging her daughter to fight another juvenile, an incident report said. Pilot, GM, and EVgo. Updated: 6 hours ago.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Nationwide Report

2 adults dead, 3 children injured in Catoosa County crash; Joseph Chislom faces multiple charges (Catoosa County, GA)

2 adults dead, 3 children injured in Catoosa County crash; Joseph Chislom faces multiple charges (Catoosa County, GA)Nationwide Report. Two adults lost their lives and three children were injured after a T-bone crash Friday afternoon in Catoosa County while authorities arrested and charged 47-year-old Joseph Chislom of Atlanta in connection with the accident. As per the initial information, the fatal car accident took place on Three Notch Road near Battlefield Parkway in the 3 p.m. hour [...]
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
WBIR

Fire from the Norris Lake campground site destroys two campers

NORRIS, Tenn. — Two campers were destroyed and one damaged in a fire at the Lakeview Marina campground around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Sharps Chapel Volunteer Fire Department. Sharps Chapel VFD Chief Chris Upton said the person in one of the campers woke up to a...
NORRIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
WBKR

Look at All These Fall Festivals Coming to Gatlinburg & East Tennessee

During a recent brutal heatwave, I was already saying OUT LOUD how I was longing for the arrival of fall. I don't like wishing for it so early in July; there's still so much summer left. But hey, high heat and humidity forced my hand. Of course, SINCE then, we've had really nice days that were warm but with far less humidity. And I'll take that all day long.
GATLINBURG, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

HCSO Captures Wanted Fugitive Near the Mill Creek Subdivision

On Thursday, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office personnel assisted the Tennessee Highway Patrol in a three hour manhunt in the area around the Mill Creek Subdivision just off Hunter Road. The manhunt began after Troopers in Knox County attempted to stop a vehicle. The suspect failed to stop and Troopers pursued the suspect vehicle until it crashed near mile marker 11 in Ooltewah. Upon crashing, both the driver and passenger fled on foot. The passenger was apprehended near the scene, but the driver managed to evade immediate capture.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
atozsports.com

The 2 most important games on the Tennessee Vols’ schedule in 2022

The Tennessee Vols surpassed expectations last season by going 7-6 in Josh Heupel’s first season as the program’s head coach. 7-6 may sound like a mediocre season, but it was incredibly impressive considering the challenges that Heupel faced. The program was dealing with a mass exodus of talented players while also facing an NCAA recruiting investigation when Heupel arrived.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Daily Post-Athenian

The Daily Post-Athenian

Athens, TN
186
Followers
477
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee. The newspaper provides comprehensive news coverage in McMinn and Meigs counties of East Tennessee.

 https://dailypostathenian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy