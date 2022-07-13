Greene receives positive review after contract extension from ACS

Athens City School Board held its annual evaluation of ACS Director Robert Greene on Monday, giving him a positive review after having extended his contract by one year last month.

This year’s evaluation is based on qualitative measures consisting of board observational data in six categories: Board Relationships, Community Relationships, Staff and Personnel Relationships, Facilities and Finance, Vision, and Student Achievement.

Each board member evaluated Greene in each category, each question rating from one to five with one being the lowest and five being the highest.

Eight administrators also participated in the evaluation with their part consisting of 20 questions also ranging 1-5 with one meaning significantly below expectations and five meaning significantly above expectations.

Out of the 150 assessment instrument responses, Greene received 89 (59%) significantly above expectations, 54 (37%) above expectations and seven (5%) at expectation with no board member giving an evaluation of below expectation.

According to ACS Board Chairman Mike Bevins, Greene managed to pass the evaluation with flying colors.

“Needless to say he received the highest rating in basically all of the categories,” Bevins expressed. “On the administrator side, 84% of administrators rated Greene in the highest category, 14% was above expectations, and only two were at expectations. Clearly again, the vast majority were the top two categories.”

Bevins spoke for the board in informing Greene that he was happy to extend Greene’s contract to remain director of schools.

“Mr. Greene, we as a board are delighted by the evaluations and I think that we will move forward for another year until we get into the new buildings like we did last year with extending the contract,” Bevins said. “I think we are all on firm footing and delighted by these evaluations.”

Greene thanked the board for their complements during the evaluation and review.

“Thank you, you are very gracious,” Greene expressed. “I’m proud be here and a part of Athens City School. You are truly a bunch of professional people. I tell people all the time that you don’t realize how good of a board you have until you go to some other places and I appreciate you board members and the staff that I work with. It is truly a pleasure and I thank you very much.”

Bevins wasn’t the only board member to compliment Greene during the evaluation process.

“We appreciate you being willing to hang around here another year,” said ACS Board Member Johnny Coffman.

During the board’s June meeting, Greene’s contract was extended by a year, meaning he is now under contract with ACS until June of 2024.