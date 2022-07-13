ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hospitality association increasing awareness for industry careers during labor shortage

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
 3 days ago
EMBED <> More Videos National labor shortage's impact on hospitality industry

CHICAGO -- As Americans hit the road for the summer travel season, the travel industry is feeling the effects of the labor shortage facing many companies in the country.

Jennifer Clark Fugolo, VP of Advancement for the American Hotel and Lodging Association, sat down with ABC7 to discuss how the association is working to boost new careers in the hospitality industry.

Fugolo said that a recent survey showed that approximately 97% of hotels are experiencing a staffing shortage and around 50% of those hotels say the shortage is "severe."

Though a grim picture, Fugolo said that these shortages have pushed the industry to offer better incentives and benefits to attract prospective employees.

"Hotels are increasing wages, offering greater flexibility," Fugolo said. "They're expanding benefits to help attract new talent to the industry."

The AHLA has been focused on increasing awareness of these new benefits, but also the opportunity for advancement within the industry.

Those interested in career opportunities or getting involved further can visit,www.thehotelindustry.com for more information.

Report lists nearly 90 safety improvements for Hines VA Hospital after Mental Health Unit shut down

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Local veterans looking for help lost their biggest resource in March when the Hines VA Hospital's Mental Health Unit shut down with no explanation. A recently released report, obtained by the ABC 7 I-Team, provides answers. It lists nearly 90 recommendations to improve safety for veterans and staff at Hines. Some staff members said they've complained about safety issues for more than a year and they feel management is not in a hurry to address their concerns.
Remote meetings led to skipped votes in Chicago City Council, BGA finds

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The COVID-19 pandemic forced Chicago City Council members to switch from in-person meetings to remote. A policy analysis by the Better Government Association found that Chicago City Council members were marking themselves present for meetings, but failed to cast votes when called. Council rules require all present members to vote unless recused under conflict-of-interest rules.
CPS Back-to-School Bashes return to 10 Chicago locations ahead of 1st day of class

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools will kick-off its annual Back-to-School Bashes from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. Friday at Finkl Academy on the Southwest side. Friday's event will be the first of ten events scheduled throughout the city which are meant for students and families to connect with their school communities and get prepared for the new school year which is set to begin Aug. 22.
Chicago residents invited to weigh in on city budget

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago residents are being invited to share their priorities regarding city services during the city's annual budget process. The public will have three opportunities to participate in Budget Engagement Forums on July 21, 23, and 30, according to a press release from Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office.
ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

