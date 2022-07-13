ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

The Best German Candy Ranked Worst Best

By Sophia Hart
Mashed
Mashed
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. All around the world, people enjoy candy, with or without reason to treat themselves to something sweet. In the U.S., that may take the shape of a Reese's peanut butter cup or a Snickers chocolate bar. If you travel to another...

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The Most Bizarre State Fair Food Item Of 2022

The last traces of an orange-hued sky fade away into twilight, illuminated by an ocean of neon lights. A farmer shows off his collection of chickens, cows, pigs, and horses, all being fed everything from popcorn to pieces of bread by spectators. From the top of a Ferris wheel, overlooking sprawling fairgrounds below, you can smell the rich aroma of buttery popcorn and sugary cotton candy hanging in the air.
SYRACUSE, NY
Mashed

Ranking 11 Cuts Of Pork To Slow Cook, From Worst To Best

Experienced chefs and newbie cooks alike can agree on one thing: pork is a master chameleon in the kitchen. What better way to experiment with flavors and textures than with pork? That's because it can be crisped, cured, cooked, and pulled apart, to name just a few of the many techniques suited to this versatile meat. Yet it's still not the top choice for carnivores in the US. In fact, pork is the third-most consumed meat in the United States, according to The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, coming in after beef and chicken.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

National Ice Cream Day 2022: Where To Get The Best Food Freebies And Deals

Is there a better month than July for the celebration of National Ice Cream Day? As temperatures continue to rise, the need for this cool treat becomes clear, and what's better than a good excuse to indulge in some ice cream? The origins of National Ice Cream Day began in 1984 with President Ronald Reagan, per IDFA. It always falls on the third Sunday in July, which puts it on July 17 this year. Reagan suggested that the day be celebrated with "appropriate ceremonies and activities," and that's exactly what some companies are planning on you to do.
RESTAURANTS
CNN

The best nonstick pans of 2022

A quality nonstick pan is a true kitchen essential; from stir-fries to burgers to omelets, the stovetop staple basically does it all. And after we tested some from top brands, we found out you don't have to spend a fortune on a good one, either.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milk Chocolate#Gourmet Chocolate#Chocolate Bar#Candy Bars#Big Chocolate#Food Drink
Mashed

Crumbl Cookies' New Weekly Lineup Is A Mystery In Itself

Mystery flavored snacks have been popping up left and right. While it's hard to pin down the exact origin of surprising treat-eaters with a flavor they will not be able to identify until it is already in their mouth, there's no denying that this trend has the potential to reel in curious fans. Oreo's mystery flavor was released in 2021 and had fans scratching their heads while still purchasing the cookie whose flavor they knew next to nothing about until it was announced later that year (for the record, it was churro).
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Why A Costco Shopper Was Just Charged $250 For Bagels

When interacting with the service sector, most consumers recognize that mistakes happen. In fact, according to Salesforce Research, after a mistake, 78% of consumers said they would still do business with a company if it had excellent customer service. A customer can excuse the waiter for forgetting to bring the condiment they requested, or a cashier who has to ring up an item separately when it happens at places known for customer service like Chick-fil-A. However, when it comes to money mistakes, consumers are far more likely to want the issue resolved quickly.
ECONOMY
Mashed

PepsiCo Warns 'Shrinkflation' Is About To Hit Your Favorite Chip Brands

Imagine it's midnight, all the stores within 15 miles of your house are closed, and your only option to satisfy your late-night munchies is a bag of chips in your pantry. You open the bag, and to your dismay, it's half — if not more — air. As disappointing as this can be, there's a good reason for the emptiness, per Taste of Home. Apparently, the large amount of air at the top of the bag is actually nitrogen gas, a preservative that ensures chips maintain their shelf life. The use of nitrogen is backed up by a 1994 scientific study, which found that plain air would cause chips to become soggy (via Taste of Home).
BUSINESS
Mashed

A YouTuber May Have Leaked A New McDonald's McFlurry Flavor

At this point, getting your hands on a McDonald's McFlurry can be as difficult as it was to get toilet paper during the early days of the pandemic. The internet is filled with memes about how McDonald's ice cream always seem to be broken, and the reason behind it may surprise you. At first, employees would claim that the machine was broken because it was annoying to clean, per Reader's Digest. To remedy this, in 2017, the chain acquired a new machine that only needed to be cleaned every two weeks, though this one, of course, happened to be "temperamental, fragile, and ridiculously engineered," reports Wired. Press the wrong button, and a four-hour pasteurization process may start over, so no one gets their McFlurries that day.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Twitter Is Once Again Roasting Gordon Ramsay's Portion Sizes

Twitter has called Gordon Ramsay out, but it was not the first time the chef was teased on social media over the small portions served in his restaurants. According to Mirror, the celebrity chef was roasted just last year for featuring a photo of a lamb dish that was served in his Michelin-starred spot, Petrus, in London's posh Knightsbridge neighborhood. In the picture, a few neatly sliced pieces of meat were accompanied by an artfully arranged vegetable side. The item was featured on the restaurant's £125 ($148)-per-head dinner menu, and while some of Ramsay's followers admired its elegant presentation, many were quick to poke fun at its portion size with comments like, "What is this!? A dinner plate for Ants," and "Where is the rest of it?"
INTERNET
Mashed

Why Instagram Is Furious At Costco's 'Cookie Inflation'

June's inflation report just dropped, and let's just say Americans aren't pleased, as even experts are surprised at how high the numbers are. Inflation in June was up 9.1% compared to 2021, which Politico says is the largest increase since 1981, with some of the highest ticket items being gas and groceries. Many consumers are feeling the effects of inflation at the pump and when it comes to heating their homes, but the cost of meat, poultry, fish, and, most notably, eggs has increased 11.7% this year. The USDA reports that just over this past week, the wholesale price of a large carton of one dozen eggs in the New York area went up 10 cents to total $3.24.
BUSINESS
Mashed

Has An Egg Shortage Hit Walmart?

Groceries have never been the most glamorous weekly expense. With the price of food going through the roof, grocery shopping has become an exercise in adaptability. Trying to save money at the grocery store and wandering the aisles hunting for food items that would normally be in stock (but are now hard to find) have been all-too-common occurrences in 2022. Local shops aren't the only ones low on supply as even the big-name chains aren't immune to the shortage.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

New Survey Reveals America's Favorite Brand Of Chocolate Chip Cookies

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Search for a chocolate chip cookie recipe online and you're bound to get overwhelmed. Thousands of recipes on the internet all claim to be the best. And if you head to Amazon to buy pre-made chocolate chip cookies, you'll find a similarly overwhelming amount. So Mashed decided to find America's favorite brand of chocolate chip cookies, surveying 526 people in a recent poll. Surely, the inventor of the chocolate chip cookie never imagined that one day there would be so many different brands to choose from, but the truth is that not all cookies are created equal.
RECIPES
Mashed

Why A Box Of Aldi's 'Fan Favorites' Is Making Instagram Jealous

As the third-largest and fastest-growing grocer in the United States, it's probably fair to say that Aldi has lots of pretty loyal fans (via Grocery Dive). This German-born chain now operates 88 locations throughout the United States, and it shows no sign of slowing down its growth anytime soon. While its cheap prices certainly keep shoppers coming back time and time again, its one-of-a-kind special finds and products that can only be found at Aldi have definitely helped its popularity. In fact, there are so many fan-favorite products on the shelves that the store decided to launch a survey to determine which Aldi items are really the best of the best.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
MedicineNet.com

Is Quinoa the World's Healthiest Food?

Quinoa has become the quintessential health food in the past decade. But most people don't know why it's healthy. Quinoa is a powerhouse whole grain packed with nutrients. When used effectively, it can serve as the soil from which a healthy diet grows. You typically find quinoa (pronounced keen·waa) alongside...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

How Amazon Is Giving Whole Foods Shoppers A New Way To Check Out

While some grocery stores require a quarter for a shopping cart and your own shopping bags, Amazon and Whole Foods are giving new meaning to self-checkout. Although consumers want convenience with their shopping experience, Food & Wine reports that the new Amazon Dash Cart will be rolling into some Whole Foods locations relatively soon. The cart features artificial intelligence (AI) technology that tallies items placed into the cart and avoids the checkout line completely. These technologically advanced helpers are meant to make shopping a breeze and the process should help avoid long lines of shoppers waiting to pay for their groceries.
ECONOMY
Mashed

Checkers And Rally's Petitioned To Move National French Fry Day— And Won

From National Ice Cream Day to National Chili Day, if you've taken a bite out of any delicious and iconic food, odds are there's a holiday dedicated to its celebration — and yes, that includes French fries. The savory side and frequent take-out burger accomplice's special day, National French Fry Day, has traditionally fallen on July 13th, but, as of yesterday, that is no longer the case.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Mashed

138K+
Followers
35K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy