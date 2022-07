PLAY Roanoke has announced the formation of the Roanoke Parks Foundation, dedicated to supporting the City of Roanoke’s Department of Parks and Recreation. This non–profit organization will work with donors, volunteers, and leaders in the community towards improving the quality of life for all Roanoke residents and visitors. The Foundation will raise funds, accept gifts, and provide additional resources to enhance the department’s existing programs, services, facilities, and technology.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO