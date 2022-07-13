ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeley, CO

July 13 – Eric Tonkin and John Hickey

1310kfka.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePoudre football coach Eric Tonkin and...

www.1310kfka.com

KXRM

John Force on the NHRA Mile High Nationals

DENVER, Colo. — Drag racing is coming to Denver this weekend! It’s the Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile High Nationals – an event 73-year-old John Force has won more than any driver in any class. Force stopped by the FOX21 studio to talk about the race, and his decorated racing history.
DENVER, CO
travellemming.com

17 Best Things to Do in Greeley in 2022 (By a Colorado Local!)

I’m a Colorado local and while Greeley may be a smaller town than those in the metro area, there are lots of things to do in Greeley!. In fact, Greeley’s small-town feel is one of the best things about it. Whether you’re spending time in Greeley to check out the university, or to visit friends, or just to see what’s happening in the area, you’ll find plenty of fun stuff to do.
GREELEY, CO
97.3 KBCO

This Is The Best Ice Cream In Colorado, According To Yelp

A Denver ice cream shop landed on Yelp's list of the best ice cream in every state for 2022. Here's how researchers selected each ice cream joint:. "This is a list of the best ice cream in the US and Canada according to Yelp. We identified businesses in the ice cream category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews between April 21, 2021-April 21, 2022... When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of May 12, 2022."
DENVER, CO
kunc.org

Helicopters are back in the air to protect northern Colorado's water

Work to protect water quality on the northern Front Range resumes this week with a whir of helicopter blades in Poudre Canyon. For the second year in a row, those aircraft will drop mulch on areas burned by the Cameron Peak Fire in 2020 — an effort to stabilize burned soil and keep ashy debris out of rivers.
FORT COLLINS, CO
beckersspine.com

3 spine surgeons sign professional services contract with Banner Health

Neurosurgeons Timothy Wirt, MD, and Donn Turner, MD, and orthopedic surgeon Douglas Beard, MD, have signed contracts with Phoenix-based Banner Health to move their practices to Banner Health Center, the Loveland Reporter-Herald reported July 15. Banner Medical Group, a subsidiary of Banner Health, entered into a new professional arrangement with...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Flood 40 years ago changed Estes Park

A disaster 40 years ago today changed the face of downtown Estes Park, and its tourism-dependent businesses still are reaping the benefits of a landscaped riverwalk and other improvements. “If the Lawn Lake flood had never happened, Estes Park would not look the way it does today,” said Dave Thomas,...
ESTES PARK, CO
coloradopolitics.com

A LOOK BACK | Colorado legislator repeals state’s anti-miscegenation law

Sixty-Five Years Ago This Week: State Rep. Bob Allen, D-Denver, was sponsoring House Bill 57-1039 which would repeal Colorado’s anti-miscegenation law. The law stated, “All marriages between Negroes or mulattoes of either sex and white persons are declared to be absolutely void.”. Fifteen years previously Colorado’s Supreme Court...
DENVER, CO
coloradotimesrecorder.com

Report Argues That Colorado’s 40-Year ‘Experiment’ of Mass Incarceration Has Been a Failure

Two progressive advocacy groups, the Colorado Criminal Justice Reform Coalition and the Prison Policy Initiative, released a detailed report last week arguing that Colorado’s emphasis on incarceration over poverty reduction has hurt low-income neighborhoods and people of color over a 40-year period. “This seminal report is both appalling and...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

City councilman takes action after learning Aurora is 'taxing taxes'

As inflation soars to 9.1% and the cost of living hits a record high in Colorado, the last thing anyone needs is higher fees on top of higher prices, but that is what happened this month when a new state law took effect. It includes millions of dollars in new fees to fund transportation projects, including a first-in-the-country delivery fee. It adds 27 cents to the cost of anything you get delivered, but it doesn't end there.
AURORA, CO
KREX

Endangered amphibian species reintroduced in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Zoo and Colorado Parks and Wildlife released nearly 600 Boreal toad tadpoles into a remote area of the Gunnison National Forest in hopes of increasing the population of the endangered species in the state. The project began late last year when teams from both...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Clint Nichols, Commerce City Police Chief, retiring following CBS4 investigation

Commerce City Police Chief Clint Nichols announced his retirement effective July 25, 2022. The announcement comes after a months-long investigation first reported by CBS4 Investigator Brian Maass. During the pandemic, City Manager Roger Tinklenberg said he approved of Nichols working remotely from Las Vegas, Nevada where Nichols' family still lives. Nichols was allowed to drive his city-owned Tahoe SUV between Commerce City and Las Vegas, which is about a 1,600 mile roundtrip.   Ironically, it was on July 25, 2020 when Nichols was stopped by a Utah Highway Patrol trooper in Iron County for speeding. "The reason he got the ticket? He refused...
COMMERCE CITY, CO

