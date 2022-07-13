July 13 – Eric Tonkin and John Hickey

Commerce City Police Chief Clint Nichols announced his retirement effective July 25, 2022. The announcement comes after a months-long investigation first reported by CBS4 Investigator Brian Maass. During the pandemic, City Manager Roger Tinklenberg said he approved of Nichols working remotely from Las Vegas, Nevada where Nichols' family still lives. Nichols was allowed to drive his city-owned Tahoe SUV between Commerce City and Las Vegas, which is about a 1,600 mile roundtrip. Ironically, it was on July 25, 2020 when Nichols was stopped by a Utah Highway Patrol trooper in Iron County for speeding. "The reason he got the ticket? He refused...
