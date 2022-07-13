Security Guard Carjacked At Westfield Annapolis Mall; Woman Charged

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in a fire department carnival shooting that killed a 16-year-old boy and hurt another victim's leg in what authorities say stems from an ongoing dispute between two rival groups of youth offenders in St. Mary's County. Devron Ny’Quez Murray, 19 of Lexington Park, shot...
WALDORF, Md. – On July 16, at approximately 5:15 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle on Western Parkway at the intersection of Acton Lane. A caller reported a “man was hit on a motorcycle and thrown into the grass., his...
BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed someone in South Baltimore early Saturday, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the area were sent to the 1300 block of Ramsey Street at 12:01 a.m. to investigate a report of a shooting, police said.Once there, they found a male suffering from gunshot wounds, according to authorities. That person was taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead by medical personnel, police said.Police did not say whether the male was an adult or a juvenile.Anyone with information on the shooting should call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
GAMBRILLS, MD – The gunman who shot and killed a Gambrills, Maryland McDonald’s employee in May has been arrested. Police said 21-year-old Ja’quan Green, of Middle River is responsible for the murder of Birtrain Gray. According to police, on May 13, at approximately 4:45 a.m., officers responded...
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office has activated an online portal and is seeking additional information related to a homicide investigation on Friday, July 15, 2022, at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department Carnival. Anyone who has video of the incident, prior, during or after...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD – The Howard County Police Department has reported the following incidents that took place on July 14 and 15, 2022. The incidents do not reflect all calls for service during that period. Commercial burglary. Columbia, 21045:. Nazar Market, 6900 block of Oakland Mills Road, July 15...
GLEN BURNIE, MD – Police in Glen Burnie after finding an adult male who was the victim of a gunshot wound on Tuesday. At approximately 10:30 a.m. officers responded for a reported shooting that just occurred at the 5th Avenue Breakfast and Lunch at 503 Greenway Road SE in Glen Burnie. An adult male victim was located with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.
An Anne Arundel County deputy sergeant was charged with domestic assault Thursday, the Anne Arundel County Sheriff's Office said. Officials said Anne Arundel County Police notified the Sheriff's Office at 11 p.m. Thursday about the alleged assault by Deputy Sergeant Matthew Beall. Beall was arrested at 1 a.m. Friday, officials...
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess announced today that a jury found Brandon Hardy, 26, of Annapolis guilty of 13 charges including two counts of second degree assault against Anne Arundel County Police Officers Saifedlin Hussain and James Yee, as well as a litany of felony drug charges for possession with intent to distribute controlled dangerous substances.
GLEN BURNIE, MD – On Wednesday, police here said a black male subject wearing a black mask, jean pants and black sneakers held up the 7-Eleven on Crain Highway. According to police, at approximately 12:00 a.m., officers responded for a report of a robbery that just occurred at the 7-Eleven at 1250 Crain Highway South in Glen Burnie.
A man is now in jail after police say he shot and killed his co-worker in Forestville, Maryland, last week. Aaren Butler, 29, of District Heights now faces first and second-degree murder charges along with a list of weapons charges. At around 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, Prince George’s County Police...
HOLLYWOOD, Md. — Following the events that took place at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department Carnival, in a collaborative effort with the community and Serenity Place, LLC, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office announces that free mental health and counseling services will be available on Sunday, July 17, 2022.
CHEVY CHASE, Md. — Car thefts are up more than 20% in each of the last two years in Montgomery County, and now a circuit court judge is sending out a tough message. Montgomery County Judge Sharon Burrell just sentenced Markus Kemp, 23, of D.C. to 25 years in prison.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD – The Howard County Police Department has released information regarding several incidents that occurred earlier this week including two auto thefts from a car dealership in Elkridge and a forced entry home invasion in Columbia. A 15-year-old is the prime suspect in that break-in. Here’s What’s Happening.
FORESTVILLE, Md. - A man was shot and killed in a shopping center in Prince George's County Thursday, according to police. Prince George's County Police say officers responded to the shooting at a Domino's restaurant around 5:45 p.m. Thursday. The restaurant is located in Penn Mar Shopping Center along the 2900 block of Donnell Drive in Forestville, Maryland.
Officers assigned to our Domestic Violence Unit are seeking help locating Andrew William Sloop, 34, of Indian Head, who is wanted in connection with a violent assault. Sloop is 5’8” and weighs about 155 pounds. It is not known if he is in the area or if he...
