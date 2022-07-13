ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Business, hospitality leaders try to jumpstart tourism after pandemic

By Christine Flores
 3 days ago

CHICAGO — Local and national business and hospitality leaders are trying to jumpstart tourism after pandemic lockdowns battered the industry.

The effort follows news of two major Chicago hotels running into financial troubles.

Travel leaders say business is expected to rise this summer citing a recent survey where 7 in 10 Americans or 69% said they plan on traveling this summer. Sixty percent said they are likely to take more vacations this year compared to 2020 and 2021.

June inflation rose 9.1%, reached new 40-year high

During the pandemic, Illinois and Chicago hotels lost more than $5.5 billion in room revenue.

In the last week, there were two high profile foreclosure lawsuits filled, which are the Palmer House and JW Marriott.

Officials say the cost of doing business has gone up with inflation. They said the biggest difference travelers will see is not finding the deal that was available a year or two ago — that also ties into a labor shortage.

They said they are now hiring more than ever in various roles and careers.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Illinois Business
