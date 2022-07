Professional racecar driver Bobby East was stabbed and killed at a California gas station, Westminster police said Saturday. He was 37. Responding to a call for a stabbing incident, police arrived at a 76 gas station in the Orange County city at 6 p.m. Wednesday. East, who lived in San Dimas, was located with a stab wound to the chest and transported to University of California, Irvine Medical Center, where he later died.

WESTMINSTER, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO