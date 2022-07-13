ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Nearly seven dozen House Democrats ask Biden to declare national abortion emergency

By Ryan King
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VJP2O_0geQzxbB00


O ver 80 House Democrats are imploring President Joe Biden to issue a national emergency and a public health emergency declaration on abortion after the recent Supreme Court ruling striking down Roe v. Wade .

Pointing to the mobilization of resources following similar declarations for the COVID-19 pandemic, the House Democrats argued those declarations could ease the "unprecedented strain on limited resources" plaguing abortion providers due to increased abortion restrictions in many states now that Roe v. Wade has been scrapped .

"The Supreme Court’s radical and dangerous decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization has precipitated a full-scale reproductive health crisis across our nation," the 83 House Democrats wrote in a letter to Biden and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.

"It has also plunged our health system into a state of uncertainty and upheaval that threatens patients’ lives. Abortion bans can unnecessarily impede lifesaving medical procedures in the event of pregnancy complications or loss," they continued.

Over the weekend, Biden told reporters he was mulling issuing a public health emergency declaration to mobilize federal resources for abortion, but the White House also conceded it was not "a great option" because it "doesn’t free very many resources." Biden has been urging Congress to pass a law codifying a national right to abortion access, but so far, the endeavor has fallen short amid stiff opposition from Republicans in the Senate.

The 83 House Democrats also called on Biden to use his authority under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act, which allows HHS to provide immunity from liability during a health emergency. They asked Biden to use that power to ensure "continued access to medication abortion" — in other words, access to the abortion pill.

"Relevant activities may include but are not limited to Public Health Services Corps team deployments, Medicaid State Plan Amendment flexibilities to support safe-haven states, and the ability to accelerate access to new medications authorized for abortion," the lawmakers argued.

Most of the signatories hail from the Congressional Progressive Caucus. Biden has been dogged by Democratic frustration over the perceived lack of aggressive action to counter the overturning of precedents first established in Roe .

But administration officials pushed back on the idea Biden has been passive, saying there are limits to the executive branch's authority.

“When we looked at the public health emergency, we learned a couple things: One is that it doesn’t free very many resources,” said Jen Klein, the director of the White House Gender Policy Council, per Politico . “It’s what’s in the public health emergency fund, and there’s very little money — tens of thousands of dollars in it. So that didn’t seem like a great option. And it also doesn’t release a significant amount of legal authority. And so that’s why we haven’t taken that action yet.”

#Health And Human Services#Abortion Issues#Emergency Preparedness#Abortion Law#National Emergency#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Democrats#Supreme Court#The Supreme Court#The White House
Fox News

Harvard Law instructor says Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe should 'never know peace again'

A Harvard Law School instructor tweeted that the Supreme Court Justices who overturned Roe v. Wade should "never know peace again." Harvard Law School Cyberlaw Clinical instructor Alejandra Caraballo made the comments in a tweet thread on June 25, stating that the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade in a decision that was announced on June 24 are "pariahs."
CONGRESS & COURTS
