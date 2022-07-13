ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle could face tsunami waves with major earthquake: Study

By Heather Hamilton
 4 days ago

R esearchers are warning that tsunami-size waves could hit Seattle if a major earthquake occurred on the Seattle Fault that runs through the city.

A new study from the Washington State Department of Natural Resources showed that waves as high as 42 feet could crash into the city’s shorelines within minutes of a 7.5 magnitude earthquake .

The chances of an earthquake happening remain low because the fault has not produced a major tremor in over 1,000 years. However, researchers indicated the need for Seattle residents to be mindful of the risk.

“While the history of earthquakes and tsunamis along the Seattle Fault is less frequent than the Cascadia subduction zone, the impacts could be massive,” Washington Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz told the Hill . "That’s why it’s critical these communities have the information they need to prepare and respond.”

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell ensured residents that the city’s emergency response protocols are ready to respond should the need arise.

“We will continue to ensure our Office of Emergency Management, and all our departments, are best equipped to respond to emergencies and natural disasters while we also strengthen our infrastructure and build a resilient city now and for the future,” Harrell said.

While the study did not account for tide stages, it showed that tsunami waves could make their way onshore for more than three hours following a major earthquake.

Bruce Harrell
