Seattle, WA

See these super moon photos captured in Seattle

By Joshua Bessex
The News Tribune
3 days ago
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R83CX_0geQyvrw00

Photographers around the country pointed their cameras to the sky on Tuesday looking for photos of July’s ‘Buck Moon” super moon.

Seattle photographer

captured the moon rising behind the Space Needle.

This video, shared by Fox 13 Seattle, shows Moreno’s photo as well as others taken overnight with other iconic Washington landmarks.

Anyone trying to take photos of the moon can still do so. While the moon is no longer at it’s fullest, it will still appear large near the horizon for the couple of days.

