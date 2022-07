LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County Council President Pernel Jones Jr. is justifiably proud of the manner in which the county charter has been implemented during its first dozen or so years in operation. As one who spent decades as a member of the board of trustees of The Citizens League of Greater Cleveland and, individually, as a resident of Cuyahoga County working for county reform and as the principal author of the county charter, I believe I have a good understanding of how the charter government is designed to operate.

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO