HEBER CITY, Utah — Heber City Police announced Friday the identity of the woman who was found dead inside her home Thursday. Police say Julie Ann Burns, 36, died of a single gunshot wound. She was discovered in her home by a coworker. The coworker came to check in on her after the victim failed to show up to work. The coworker found Burns deceased on the floor of her residence, located at 500 East 300 South in Heber City.

HEBER CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO