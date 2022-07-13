JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA with Dustin Bensmiller and Alicia Schmitt

The Washington County Fair at the Washington Fairgrounds is open this Sunday. The Washington County Queen Contest will cap off the day’s festivities at 7 pm at the Community Center. For this year’s competition, nine high school girls from around the county will compete for the title. The master of ceremonies for the night will be Miss Rodeo Iowa Emma Bair of Keokuk County.
We have plenty of food festivals here in Iowa, but which one is the very best?. Love Food recently put out a list of the best food festival in all 50 states, and the pick for Iowa is over here in the Eastern part of the state! The winner is The West Point Sweet Corn Festival in West Point, Iowa, which is located in Lee County.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Amid an increase in the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s Community Level of COVID-19 in Linn County, the City of Cedar Rapids will be requiring masks for visitors. The new requirement goes into effect on Monday, July 18, for all city-owned buildings, including...
Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Office will be hosting multiple seminars across the state to talk about farm leasing issues. Topics that will be covered will be how to improve tenant and landowner communications, crop economic uncertainties, and discuss the results of recent Iowa cash rent and land value surveys.
The sweet corn season was off to a bit of a late start this year. Thanks to the rough winter and spring we had, planting got pushed back in some areas. At least in my unprofessional opinion... In a report from KCRG, officials said that the sweet corn harvest would...
Stewart Elementary School in Washington has been awarded a $25,000 grant from the State of Iowa for fresh fruits and vegetables. The award was announced at the July 13th School Board meeting in Brighton by Washington Schools Super Intendant Willie Stone. Stone says that this grant will go a long...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — What happened on Tuesday, July 16, 1985 still lives in many memories. Around 2:30 that afternoon, workers accidently sparked a fire as they demolished an old sewage treatment plant. A dome building made of plastic and Styrofoam, polyvinyl chloride, caught fire, sending toxic hydrogen chloride gas into the air.
The Washington County Extension Office hosted a 4-H photo mounting day at Washington County Extension Office on Tuesday, July 12th. The meeting was open to all 4-H’ers who needed help or advice on how to prepare their exhibits for the upcoming Washington County Fair. Over forty 4-H members participated...
Last night we featured the McCaffery brothers and their podcast and tonight in part two we take a look the future of the two Hawkeye basketball players. Kirkwood Community College partnered with TrueNorth Insurance today to give employees a better understanding of what it takes to be a trucker. New...
SOLON, Iowa (KCRG) - They were packed to the brim in downtown Solon to watch the 2022 hay bale toss. Lots of Hawkeyes took part in the festivities, like Riley Moss, Connor Colby, Tyler Elsbury, and Yahya Black. Solon’s own Gage Marty also participated, the Spartan graduate will wrestle at...
The Washington County Farm Bureau has been a supporter of the Washington County 4-H program throughout the year. The Bureau’s most recent contribution to Washington 4-H was to donate $2 towards the enrollment fees of all 4-Hers for the previous year. The Washington County Farm Bureau, on Wednesday, July...
When digging around for archeological discoveries in the state of Iowa, it's not exactly uncommon to find arrowheads, bones from bison or cattle, or -- if you're near the Coralville/Iowa City area -- finding some prehistoric fossils and limestone bedrock from the Devonian Period. Most people aren't searching for old...
The Washington County Fair’s second day of action, Monday, July 18th, will have multiple performances by Hot Diggity Dog, The West Texas Rattlesnake Show, Electrifying Magic with Jay Mattioli, a sanctioned tractor-truck pull at the main grandstand, and many other shows, displays, and contest. One of the contests on...
NEWTON, Iowa — A botched burglary in Newton occurred when a man broke into a home and was met with a surprise: one of the homeowners was in the French Army, a master of a martial art known as Aikido, and knew exactly what to do. Megan and Philippe...
The Kalona City Council will meet Monday in regular session. Highlighting their agenda is the recognition of committed funds to Phase I of the Pleasantview Construction Project, discussion on possible amendments to the golf cart and UTV ordinance, consideration for an agreement with Washington County Ambulance and setting a work session time and date for later this month. Council will meet in their chambers in the Kalona Community Center-City Hall Monday at 7p.m.
Recent listening posts sponsored by the Iowa City City Council have seen concerns about race-based 911 calls. In a release from the city, race-based calls occur when someone calls 911 for racially-motivated reasons, not because a crime has taken place. They occur when a person of color is engaging in normal, daily activities such as relaxing at a park or walking on the sidewalk.
Could I interest you in a used ambulance? It's not mine, but was a working vehicle in Iowa for many years. It's now available as part of an auction. The Lee County Iowa Sheriff's Office shared this beauty on Facebook this past week announcing that it will be sold through an auction.
In a fairly predictable but nevertheless deeply sad turn of events, an Iowa town is without a library after the incessant complaints (and actual book theft) of a group of shitty, fear-mongering, right-wing assholes. According to reporting from Iowa Starting Line, the Vinton Public Library in Vinton, IA first became...
