Keokuk County, IA

JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA with Dustin Bensmiller and Alicia Schmitt

By John Bain
kciiradio.com
 3 days ago

President of the Keokuk County Expo Board Dustin...

www.kciiradio.com

kciiradio.com

Washington County Queen Contest Preview

The Washington County Fair at the Washington Fairgrounds is open this Sunday. The Washington County Queen Contest will cap off the day’s festivities at 7 pm at the Community Center. For this year’s competition, nine high school girls from around the county will compete for the title. The master of ceremonies for the night will be Miss Rodeo Iowa Emma Bair of Keokuk County.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
hot1047.com

The Best Food Festival in Iowa is All About Sweet Corn

We have plenty of food festivals here in Iowa, but which one is the very best?. Love Food recently put out a list of the best food festival in all 50 states, and the pick for Iowa is over here in the Eastern part of the state! The winner is The West Point Sweet Corn Festival in West Point, Iowa, which is located in Lee County.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids to reinstitute mask mandate in city buildings

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Amid an increase in the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s Community Level of COVID-19 in Linn County, the City of Cedar Rapids will be requiring masks for visitors. The new requirement goes into effect on Monday, July 18, for all city-owned buildings, including...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
104.5 KDAT

Sweet Corn Is Now On Sale In Eastern Iowa

The sweet corn season was off to a bit of a late start this year. Thanks to the rough winter and spring we had, planting got pushed back in some areas. At least in my unprofessional opinion... In a report from KCRG, officials said that the sweet corn harvest would...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kciiradio.com

Stewart Elementary Awarded Grant for Healthy Snacks

Stewart Elementary School in Washington has been awarded a $25,000 grant from the State of Iowa for fresh fruits and vegetables. The award was announced at the July 13th School Board meeting in Brighton by Washington Schools Super Intendant Willie Stone. Stone says that this grant will go a long...
WASHINGTON, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Toxic Tuesday fire in Cedar Rapids was 37 years ago

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — What happened on Tuesday, July 16, 1985 still lives in many memories. Around 2:30 that afternoon, workers accidently sparked a fire as they demolished an old sewage treatment plant. A dome building made of plastic and Styrofoam, polyvinyl chloride, caught fire, sending toxic hydrogen chloride gas into the air.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kciiradio.com

Photo Mounting Day a Success at Extension Office

The Washington County Extension Office hosted a 4-H photo mounting day at Washington County Extension Office on Tuesday, July 12th. The meeting was open to all 4-H’ers who needed help or advice on how to prepare their exhibits for the upcoming Washington County Fair. Over forty 4-H members participated...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa Alcohol distribution laws set to change

Last night we featured the McCaffery brothers and their podcast and tonight in part two we take a look the future of the two Hawkeye basketball players. Kirkwood Community College partnered with TrueNorth Insurance today to give employees a better understanding of what it takes to be a trucker. New...
IOWA CITY, IA
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Sports
kciiradio.com

Washington County Farm Bureau Makes Donation to Washington 4-H

The Washington County Farm Bureau has been a supporter of the Washington County 4-H program throughout the year. The Bureau’s most recent contribution to Washington 4-H was to donate $2 towards the enrollment fees of all 4-Hers for the previous year. The Washington County Farm Bureau, on Wednesday, July...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
98.1 KHAK

1800’s Beer Cave Unearthed in Small-Town Iowa

When digging around for archeological discoveries in the state of Iowa, it's not exactly uncommon to find arrowheads, bones from bison or cattle, or -- if you're near the Coralville/Iowa City area -- finding some prehistoric fossils and limestone bedrock from the Devonian Period. Most people aren't searching for old...
kciiradio.com

Washington County Fair Pie Eating Contest Set for Monday

The Washington County Fair’s second day of action, Monday, July 18th, will have multiple performances by Hot Diggity Dog, The West Texas Rattlesnake Show, Electrifying Magic with Jay Mattioli, a sanctioned tractor-truck pull at the main grandstand, and many other shows, displays, and contest. One of the contests on...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Kalona Council Convenes Monday

The Kalona City Council will meet Monday in regular session. Highlighting their agenda is the recognition of committed funds to Phase I of the Pleasantview Construction Project, discussion on possible amendments to the golf cart and UTV ordinance, consideration for an agreement with Washington County Ambulance and setting a work session time and date for later this month. Council will meet in their chambers in the Kalona Community Center-City Hall Monday at 7p.m.
KALONA, IA
KCJJ

City of Iowa City addresses race-based 911 calls

Recent listening posts sponsored by the Iowa City City Council have seen concerns about race-based 911 calls. In a release from the city, race-based calls occur when someone calls 911 for racially-motivated reasons, not because a crime has taken place. They occur when a person of color is engaging in normal, daily activities such as relaxing at a park or walking on the sidewalk.
IOWA CITY, IA

