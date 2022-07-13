What Are Those Fluffy ‘Cotton Balls’ Floating Around Massachusetts?

This recipe is brought to you from the mystic land of Japan where the word "omelet," let's face it, really needs a new definition. Among many other unique styles of omelet invented in Japan, this particular one which I call "omelet duvet," is typically served on top of grilled eel rice bowl. A super fluffy, silky, almost fabric-like sheet of gently cooked eggs is folded up into a plushy square, yes, looking like a duvet. It's not only airy in appearance, and warm comfy and inviting, but in taste as well, giving almost a mouthful of hug to whatever vehicle it is delivered on. Especially, did I mention, that it is filled with gooey melty cheeses. It is the perfect flavor, textural and emotional contrast to this salty, spicy, and assertive fried rice boosted with caramelized kimchi, anchovies, and seasoned with Korean chili paste. A hug and a spank all in one bite. —Mandy @ Lady and pups.

RECIPES ・ 24 MINUTES AGO