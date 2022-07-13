Man arrested in shooting death inside Anne Arundel Co. McDonald’s

BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed someone in South Baltimore early Saturday, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the area were sent to the 1300 block of Ramsey Street at 12:01 a.m. to investigate a report of a shooting, police said.Once there, they found a male suffering from gunshot wounds, according to authorities. That person was taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead by medical personnel, police said.Police did not say whether the male was an adult or a juvenile.Anyone with information on the shooting should call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 17 HOURS AGO