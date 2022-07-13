Man arrested in shooting death inside Anne Arundel Co. McDonald’s

GAMBRILLS, MD – The gunman who shot and killed a Gambrills, Maryland McDonald’s employee in May has been arrested. Police said 21-year-old Ja’quan Green, of Middle River is responsible for the murder of Birtrain Gray. According to police, on May 13, at approximately 4:45 a.m., officers responded...
Montgomery County Police said a Silver Spring, Maryland, resident has been charged with first-degree assault after stabbing an employee at Max’s Kosher Café on Thursday. Police said Bryant Whack, 32, was at the café on the 2300 block of University Boulevard West in Wheaton, Maryland. The department...
BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed someone in South Baltimore early Saturday, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the area were sent to the 1300 block of Ramsey Street at 12:01 a.m. to investigate a report of a shooting, police said.Once there, they found a male suffering from gunshot wounds, according to authorities. That person was taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead by medical personnel, police said.Police did not say whether the male was an adult or a juvenile.Anyone with information on the shooting should call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
A young man and a teenager died after a triple shooting late Friday night in northeast Baltimore near the Morgan State University campus, police said. City police said officers were called around 11:49 p.m. to the 1700 block of Argonne Drive for a shooting. Police said the victims -- two...
A man is now in jail after police say he shot and killed his co-worker in Forestville, Maryland, last week. Aaren Butler, 29, of District Heights now faces first and second-degree murder charges along with a list of weapons charges. At around 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, Prince George’s County Police...
PASADENA, Md. – Earlier this year, the Eastern District Tactical Narcotics Team received a citizen complaint of drug activity in the 8100 block of Waterford Road in Pasadena. They immediately initiated an investigation and, on July 14, 2022, executed a search and seizure warrant. During the warrant, 25 marijuana...
WALDORF, Md. – On July 16, at approximately 5:15 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle on Western Parkway at the intersection of Acton Lane. A caller reported a “man was hit on a motorcycle and thrown into the grass., his...
Prince George’s County Police said a man has been killed at a Domino’s Pizza in Forrestville, Maryland. It happened Thursday around 5:45 p.m. on the 2900 block of Donnell Drive near the intersection of Marlboro Pike. Police found a man on the sidewalk who had been shot. He...
UPDATE @10:51 a.m.: The deceased victim has been identified as 16-year-old Syncere Kovey Smith. In a press release, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office provided some details about the shooting:. On July 15, 2022, multiple Sheriff’s Office deputies and other public safety personnel were already in attendance at...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD – The Howard County Police Department has reported the following incidents that took place on July 14 and 15, 2022. The incidents do not reflect all calls for service during that period. Commercial burglary. Columbia, 21045:. Nazar Market, 6900 block of Oakland Mills Road, July 15...
GLEN BURNIE, MD – On Wednesday, police here said a black male subject wearing a black mask, jean pants and black sneakers held up the 7-Eleven on Crain Highway. According to police, at approximately 12:00 a.m., officers responded for a report of a robbery that just occurred at the 7-Eleven at 1250 Crain Highway South in Glen Burnie.
GLEN BURNIE, MD – Police in Glen Burnie after finding an adult male who was the victim of a gunshot wound on Tuesday. At approximately 10:30 a.m. officers responded for a reported shooting that just occurred at the 5th Avenue Breakfast and Lunch at 503 Greenway Road SE in Glen Burnie. An adult male victim was located with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.
