Public Safety

DJ Tim Westwood accused of having sex with 14 year-old girl

By Sheri Walsh
UPI News
 3 days ago
July 13 (UPI) -- British disc jockey Tim Westwood is facing new allegations of sexual misconduct after a woman claimed he had sex with her when she was 14 and he was in his 30s.

The woman's testimony comes after news articles were published in April by BBC News and the Guardian about the former Radio 1 DJ and the accusations of sexual misconduct against him.

The woman described Westwood as a "predator" and said he had sex with her on several occasions in the early 1990's when she was under the age to consent in England, which is 16.

"I sit here today and face what I've been running from for a long time," she said.

The woman is one of 10 who have come forward with their stories since the articles were published in April.

Another woman said she was only 16 when the DJ, who was in his 40s at the time, began a "controlling" relationship with her. Two other women said they were in their mid-teens when they were sexually assaulted by Westwood, according to BBC News and the Guardian.

Westwood has not responded to the latest allegations. In 2020, Westwood called claims of inappropriate behavior "fabricated."

"I can categorically say that I have never had an inappropriate relationship with anyone under the age of 18," Westwood previously said in a statement.

Westwood, 64, stepped down from his radio show on Capital Xtra in April following a joint investigation by the BBC and the Guardian, in which he was accused of predatory sexual behavior by seven women between 1992 and 2017.

All of the women accused him of abusing his position in the music industry, with three saying that Westwood groped them.

Their ages at the time of the alleged incidents range from late teens to early 20s, and the women, who say they met Westwood through work, did not know one another.

A spokesperson for Westwood said in April there had been no prior official or unofficial complaints lodged against him.

Westwood's career spans 40 years, beginning in local radio before moving to London's Capital Radio. He hosted his own show at BBC's Radio 1 until he left 2013 to host his most recent show with Capital Xtra.

Comments / 1

