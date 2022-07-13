Uvalde Mayor Calls Media “Chicken” For Releasing Footage Of Police Officers Running Away From Gunman

Well, that’s an interesting choice of words…

Yesterday, footage was revealed of the police in Uvalde, Texas who responded to the mass school shooting at Robb Elementary School that resulted in 21 lives tragically taken from us way too soon.

Needless to say, the footage was incredibly frustrating to watch, as the clips show police running away, casually standing around, checking their phones, and even getting hand sanitizer right down the hall from where 19 innocent children lost their lives in a senseless act of pure evil.

Two teachers were also killed trying to protect their students, and the many more were wounded.

And I’ll be the first to admit, I’m as pro-police as they come, and I have an insane amount of respect for my buddies who chose to put their lives on the line everyday for a lot less pay than they deserve, along with the tons of others who have chosen this line of work.

However, this footage is truly undeniably heartbreaking, as there’s no telling which of the 21 lives lost would still be around today if the officers inside the school made a move to engage the psychopath inside the classroom.

With that being said, the mayor of Uvalde spoke out about the release of the footage today, and it’s nearly as frustrating as the video itself.

The Austin American-Statesman released a video of a city council meeting, which featured mayor Don McLoughlin, along with other city council memebers.

McLoughlin can be heard saying:

“That was the most chicken way to put this video out today…

There was no reason for those families to have to see that. They were going to see the video but they didn’t need to see the gunman coming in and hear the gunshots.

They don’t need to relive that. They’ve been through enough.”

Another council member, Ernest W. King, said in agreement that it was not only chicken, but it was:

“Chicken shit… They did that for ratings and they did that for money.”

You can hear an audience member respond:

“What about the cops? Are they chicken shit?

You said they did a good job. Do you still think that they did a good job?”

McLoughlin also admitted that he hadn’t seen the video yet, but then proceeded to explain what happened in the video and defended the responding officers.

Although I feel horrible that the families had to relive this nightmare through the video, it’s pretty spineless that the mayor decided to turn his cheek to law enforcement’s actions, and put blame on the media.

And to call the media chickens shits?

That’s rich…

Here’s the full surveillance video, but be warned, it’s hard to watch: