Anniston Traffic Stop Leads to Drug and Gun Arrest
Anniston, AL – Per a release from the Anniston Police Department while working Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) yesterday, Officer Chaffin conducted a traffic stop in the area of AL Hwy 202 for a minor traffic violation. Consent to search the vehicle was gained from the driver. While searching the vehicle, Officer Chaffin located 19 grams of Methamphetamine, a handgun, and various drug paraphernalia from the vehicle. Due to the proactive patrolling by Officer Chaffin dangerous drugs were taken off the streets.
