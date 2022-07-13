ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anniston, AL

Anniston Traffic Stop Leads to Drug and Gun Arrest

Calhoun Journal
Calhoun Journal
 3 days ago

Calhoun Journal

July 13, 2022

Lee Evancho

Anniston, AL – Per a release from the Anniston Police Department while working Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) yesterday, Officer Chaffin conducted a traffic stop in the area of AL Hwy 202 for a minor traffic violation. Consent to search the vehicle was gained from the driver. While searching the vehicle, Officer Chaffin located 19 grams of Methamphetamine, a handgun, and various drug paraphernalia from the vehicle. Due to the proactive patrolling by Officer Chaffin dangerous drugs were taken off the streets.

Calhoun Journal

Jacksonville Police Make Arrest of Suspect Accused of Breaking into Vehicles

Jacksonville, AL – Per Chief Marcus Wood, there was a heavy presence of Law Enforcement Officers around the area of Mountain Street and Church Ave on Tuesday, July 12th. Officers were attempting to locate a subject that was suspected of breaking in vehicles in that area. After chasing the suspect through multiple neighborhoods the suspect was arrested and charged with multiple charges. The Chief noted via the police facebook page that there is no threat to the safety of the citizens in that area.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Odenville Police: 12-year-old girl accidentally shot in stomach

ODENVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A 12-year-old girl was accidentally shot in the stomach in Odenville Friday afternoon, according to Odenville Police. Odenville PD posted on Facebook that at 1:34 p.m. Odenville Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to an address on Lovejoy Terrace on a 911 call that a 12-year-old female had been accidentally shot in the stomach.
ODENVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

MCSO: 12-year-old accidentally shoots into two Marshall County homes

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities are investigating after a minor accidentally shot into two homes. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a Sheriff’s Office reserve deputy’s home on Wyeth Mountain Road Thursday after a bullet hole was found. The Sheriff’s Office said the reserve deputy made the discovery shortly after arriving home. After further investigation, deputies discovered a bullet had gone through the home’s exterior wall, through a teen’s bedroom and headboard, embedding itself into the wall behind the headboard.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Bessemer police issue warning after rash of car break-ins

In early July, Vandals struck Crestwood Green at 701 Apartments in Birmingham, damaging windows to 30 vehicles. A similar crime happened around the same time in the Avondale area. Multiple residents complained that their car windows were broken out. Bessemer police said at least 30 employee cars were targeted overnight...
BESSEMER, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham woman arrested on capital murder charges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department arrested a local woman on capital murder charges Thursday. Malarie Holcomb, 32, of Birmingham was charged with capital murder in the killing of Alonzo Colvin on Monday. She has been arrested and will be held in the custody of the Jefferson County Jail without bond. The homicide has […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
weisradio.com

Rollover Crash in Calhoun County Claims Life of Truck Driver

A truck driver was killed Thursday in a rollover crash on I-20 in Calhoun County. Alabama State Troopers have identified that victim as Quino Moise, age 30, from Fort Myers, Florida. The crash happened just before 2:30pm, five miles east of Oxford. Senior Trooper Justin O’Neal says that Moise was driving a 2016 Freightliner tractor-trailer which left the road, hitting a ditch and a tree before overturning. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
WHNT News 19

Albertville woman pleads ‘not guilty’ to husband’s murder

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Kathy Lynn Wright has pleaded not guilty to her husband’s murder, according to online court documents. The 54-year-old entered her plea on Tuesday, July 12, after she was charged with intentional murder in a grand jury indictment last month in connection to the shooting death of her husband, Christopher Allen Wright.
ALBERTVILLE, AL
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Friday, July 15th

Zacheriah Cockerham, age 40 of Centre – Domestic Violence 3rd Degree and Obstruction of Governmental Operations;. Billy Hunter, age 61 of Centre – Failure to Appear (two counts);. Oliver Driver, age 18 of Gaylesville – Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia;. Claude Owens,...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Fatal Trafic Accident in Calhoun County Continues Investigation

Oxford, AL – As reported yesterday, Oxford Fire Department responded to a fatality with multiple agencies involved. As a continuation of the investigation the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has released that a single-vehicle crash at approximately 2:26 p.m. Thursday, July 14, has claimed the life of a Fort Myers, Fla., man. Quino Moise, 30, was fatally injured when the 2016 Freightliner tractor-trailer he was driving left the roadway striking a ditch and a tree before overturning. Moise was pronounced deceased at the scene which occurred on Interstate 20 near the 193 mile marker, approximately five miles east of Oxford, in Calhoun County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

Oxford Fire Department Responds to Traffic Fatality

Oxford, AL – The Oxford Fire department shared that Oxford, Al Fire Department, Heflin Fire Department, Oxford Health Systems Paramedics, and ALEA are working a fatality wreck at the 192 mm. Traffic is backed up and down to one lane. Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 2:31 p.m. Thursday, July 14, has caused a lane closure. The right lane on Interstate 20 eastbound near the 192 mile marker, in Calhoun County is currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun Journal

Anniston, AL
The Calhoun Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

