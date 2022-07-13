ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Arizona Coyotes sig Josh Brown to two-year contract

By Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

The Arizona Coyotes signed Josh Brown to a two-year contract and inked fellow defenseman Troy Stecher and veteran forward Nick Bjugstad to one-year deals on Wednesday.

Terms were not disclosed for the three free agent signings.

Brown, 28, had six assists in 52 games with the Ottawa Senators and Boston Bruins in 2021-22.

“We are excited to have Josh join the Coyotes,” general manager Bill Armstrong said in a news release. “He is a big, strong, physical defenseman who will add experience and toughness to our blue line next season.”

Brown has 17 points (four goals, 13 assists) and 134 penalty minutes in 171 games with the Florida Panthers, Senators and Bruins.

Stecher, 28, had a goal and two assists in 29 games with the Detroit Red Wings and Los Angeles Kings in 2021-22.

“We are pleased to have Troy join the Coyotes,” Armstrong said. “Troy is an experienced defenseman who competes hard every night. He will be a solid addition to our blue line.”

Stecher has 89 points (15 goals, 74 assists) in 359 career games with the Vancouver Canucks, Red Wings and Kings.

Bjugstad, who turns 30 on Sunday, tallied 13 points (seven goals, six assists) in 57 games with the Minnesota Wild last season.

“We are very pleased to have Nick join the Coyotes,” Armstrong said. “He is a big, strong, two-way forward who will provide experience and leadership. We look forward to having him on our roster next season.”

A first-round pick by Florida in 2010, Bjugstad has 237 points (110 goals, 127 assists) in 540 career games with the Panthers, Pittsburgh Penguins and Wild.

–Field Level Media

