ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Antony Blinken denounces Russian deportations and ‘filtration’ operations targeting as many as 1.6M Ukrainians and a quarter million children – and cites reports of abducting children to put them up for adoption

By Elizabeth Elkind, Politics Reporter For Dailymail.Com, Reuters
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xgks3_0geQvYIc00
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken put out a forceful statement condemning reports that Russia is forcibly detaining and deporting Ukrainian civilians

Secretary of State Antony Blinken denounced the mass deportation of Ukrainians by the Russian military in a forceful statement on Wednesday, claiming the operation has rounded up as many as 1.6 million Ukrainian civilians living in areas controlled by Moscow's troops.

He criticized the Kremlin's 'filtration' operations and cited reports that Russians are 'disappearing' thousands people who do not pass those standards.

Between 600,000 and 1.6 million Ukrainians are estimated to have been deported or forced through 'filtration.

The Biden administration official also pointed to chilling reports that 260,000 Ukrainian children have been taken from their parents and others abducted from orphanages to be put up for adoption in Russia.

Russian authorities' alleged actions, Blinken pointed out on Wednesday, are in direct violation with the Geneva convention

He called on the Kremlin to immediately allow outside investigators to observe filtration and re-location centers.

'The unlawful transfer and deportation of protected persons is a grave breach of the Fourth Geneva Convention on the protection of civilians and is a war crime,' Blinken said.

'Russian authorities must release those detained and allow Ukrainian citizens forcibly removed or coerced into leaving their country the ability to promptly and safely return home.'

The State Department also has knowledge of reports that Ukrainians are having their passports confiscated and switched for Russian documents 'to change the demographic makeup of parts of Ukraine.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bqvxe_0geQvYIc00
A Russian serviceman patrols a destroyed residential area in the city of Severodonetsk on July 12, 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IXLNn_0geQvYIc00
Residents get Russian humanitarian aid in the city of Lysychansk on July 12, 2022

'Ukrainians deemed threatening because of their potential affiliation with the Ukrainian army, territorial defense forces, media, government, and civil society groups' make up the thousands who are being 'filtered out,' the US government stated.

Those Ukrainians are reportedly transported to detention facilities in the Donetsk region where they are subjected to torture.

'President Putin and his government will not be able to engage in these systematic abuses with impunity. Accountability is imperative,' Blinken said.

'This is why we are supporting Ukrainian and international authorities’ efforts to collect, document, and preserve evidence of atrocities.'

Moscow has denied intentionally targeting civilians since invading Ukraine on February 24 in what it calls a special military operation, and says it is offering humanitarian aid to those wanting to leave the country.

The 1949 Geneva Conventions, which define international legal standards for humanitarian treatment in conflict, prohibit mass forcible transfers of civilians during a conflict to the territory of the occupying power, classifying it as a war crime.

Ukrainian authorities said Wednesday that at least five people were killed when Russian shelling hit the southern city of Mykolaiv, and that rocket fire also hit the town of Zaporizhzhia.

Ukraine's top war crimes prosecutor and judicial authorities from across Europe will meet in The Hague on Thursday to coordinate investigations into Russia's alleged war crimes.

The Netherlands is hosting the Ukraine Accountability Conference to work out the complex task of evidence sharing, prosecution strategy and providing international war crimes expertise to investigators on the ground.

Blinken and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will address the gathering by video link.

Multiple war crimes investigations are already underway, including by the ICC, Ukraine's own prosecution service and European countries applying so-called universal jurisdiction that allows them to investigate individuals.

Ukrainian authorities have tried and convicted two Russian soldiers. More widespread cases involving crimes against humanity or even genocide are expected to go to the ICC in The Hague, officials involved in the process have told Reuters.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'He doesn't have a long life ahead of him': Putin is suffering from several 'grave' illnesses and will be dead within two years, Ukraine's spy chief claims

Russian President Vladimir Putin suffers from multiple 'grave' illnesses and has less than two years to live, according to the head of the Ukrainian intelligence service. Major General Kyrylo Budanov said Kyiv spies who infiltrated the Kremlin made the claims based on 'human intelligence.'. 'Putin doesn't have a long life...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Billionaire Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska says destroying Ukraine 'would be a colossal mistake' and predicts there will be no winners from Putin's 'war' in rare break with Kremlin

Russian billionaire oligarch Oleg Deripaska has said destroying 'would be a colossal mistake' and predicted there will be no winners from Putin's 'war' in a rare break with the official Kremlin line. The 54-year-old, who made his fortune as founder of aluminium giant Rusal, said it is 'obvious' that sanctions...
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
DOPE Quick Reads

Why Has Russia Claimed to Have Destroyed Two US-Made High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) Missile Launchers?

Earlier this week, the Russian defense ministry claimed that its forces destroyed two HIMARS in the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine. It was also alleged that Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots after capturing the Luhansk region over the weekend. These allegations emerge following the U.S.' recent provision of four HIMARS to Ukraine as their war against Russia wages on. [i]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crimes Against Humanity#Ukraine#Deportation#State#Ukrainians#Kremlin#Russians#The State Department
Indy100

This map shows what would happen to you if a nuclear bomb was dropped where you live

We live in what seems like an ever increasingly hostile world.The conflict in Ukraine has been a stark wake-up call for many people that huge superpowers like Russia have the capabilities to launch an attack on their neighbouring nations and have shown indications that they aren't willing to stop there.Just last week, Vladimir Putin's ally Andrey Gurulyov said on Russian state TV that if they wanted to trigger World War III they would first drop the bombs on London.Gurulyov, a member of the pro-Putin United Russia party said: "We’ll destroy the entire group of the enemy’s space satellites during the...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Netherlands
Country
Russia
The Independent

Smoking out the enemy: How Ukraine is using e-cigarettes to fight a drone war against Russia

Few would connect vaping with armed drones.  But in a busy workshop in Kyiv, disposable electronic cigarettes have become the newest weapon of war.Across the country, Ukrainians have launched groundbreaking initiatives to support and even arm the Ukrainian military against Russia, after President Putin’s considerably larger army invaded in February.A new and unusual one has just been launched by engineer and PhD student Maksym Sheremet and his organisation “Drone Lab”.His team of volunteers have set up drop-off bins outside the campuses and dorm rooms of Kyiv Polytechnic Institute, where Sheremet studies and teaches, to collect disposable e-cigarettes and retrieve...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Ukrainian GOAT injures group of Russian soldiers with GRENADES: Animal sets off invaders' own tripwire boobytraps

A Ukrainian goat has injured 40 Russian soldiers after triggering their own tripwire and setting off a series of grenades. Ukraine's Chief Intelligence Directorate said the Kremlin forces were hospitalised after they boobytrapped themselves in the village of Kinski Rozdory in Zaporizhzhia. Putin's men had installed pinned grenades around the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

489K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy