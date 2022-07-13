Transfer news LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo’s close pal drops Chelsea hint, Lewandowski ‘barely talking’ to Bayern team-mates

CHELSEA could be the frontrunners to sign Cristiano Ronaldo after one of the Man Utd star's closest friends dropped a big hint.

PSG have reportedly rejected the opportunity to sign Ronaldo, after he was offered to them by the forward's agent Jorge Mendes.

The Portuguese star wants to leave this summer, but United are reluctant to sell him.

Meanwhile, Robert Lewandowski is said to be barely speaking to his Bayern Munich team-mates after returning to training having been unable to secure a move to Barcelona thus far.

But one man who has moved to Barcelona is Leeds winger Raphinha.

Follow ALL of the latest transfer news and gossip below...

Toffees sweet on Adama Traore

Everton are planning to make a move for Adama Traore - and have been told that Wolves will accept an offer of £10m.

Football Insider understands that the Molineux club are prepared to do business at a knockdown price for the 26-year-old winger.

The speedy Spaniard spent the second half of last season out on loan at Barcelona, but the Catalans decided not to press for a permanent transfer.

Traore has a year remaining on his current contract with the Old Gold, having arrived for a club record £18m in 2018.

Central to that deal was Kevin Thelwell, now the new director of football at Goodison Park.

Gunners keeping tabs on Gvardiol

Arsenal have turned their attention towards RB Leipzig’s Josko Gvardiol after missing out on Lisandro Martinez.

Mikel Arteta is said to be in the market for a centre-back despite the return to the club of the highly-rated William Saliba.

Gvardiol had previously been linked with Tottenham, but Media Foot believe the Gunners could be about to steal in ahead of their North London rivals.

The 20-year-old Croatian international has four years remaining on his contract with Leipzig, and would likely command a significant transfer fee.

United issue De Jong 'ultimatum'

Manchester United have reportedly told Frenkie de Jong to decide on his future by the end of this week - otherwise they will walk away from the deal.

The Red Devils pursuit of the Dutchman has been the summer's drawn-out transfer saga, and appears no closer to a conclusion.

A deal had seemingly been agreed in principle early in the window, but both Barca and De Jong have dragged their heels since.

It is understood that the Catalans need to sell the midfielder to help ease their financial problems - even though they owe the player £17m in deferred wages.

Old Trafford officials are still hopeful of completing the switch, but are also preparing to move on to other targets if there is no progress in the coming days.

Dembele to pen Barca deal

Ousmane Dembele will sign a new deal that will keep him at Barcelona until 2024.

Fabrizio Romano reports that the French forward's contract extension will be officially announced by the Catalans later today.

The 25-year-old had looked set for a move to Chelsea on a free transfer, but has instead been convinced to stay at the Nou Camp.

Romano tweeted: "Xavi wanted both Dembele and Raphinha. He will end up with both Dembele and Raphinha."

Transfer News Round-up

West Ham have opened talks with Sassuolo over a deal for striker Gianluca Scamacca as David Moyes bids to bolster his front line, writes Jack Rosser.

The Hammers boss is desperate to add a forward this summer having gone 18 months with just Michail Antonio to lead the line.

And Moyes has pushed ahead with his interest in Italian ace Scamacca, who is also a target for Paris Saint-Germain ahead of the new season.

While West Ham are hopeful that the chance to play more regularly than in Paris could convince the 23-year-old to make the switch to east London, a deal could cost the Hammers more than £40million.

Meanwhile, PSG midfielder Edouard Michut is reportedly on Celtic’s radar.

According to Sky Sports, the 19-year-old could be on the move to join the Scottish champions this summer.

They state that the Hoops are eyeing up a £2million offer for the teenager.

Michut featured six times for the Ligue 1 champions last season, while also featuring twice in the Coupe de France.

Elsewhere, Hibernian star Josh Doig has become the next Scottish foreign export after completing his stunning move to Italian side Hellas Verona.

The 20-year-old is the next in a long line of Scottish youth stars to head to the continent.

He joins the likes of former Hearts youth teammate Aaron Hickey, ex-Hibs star Liam Henderson as well as Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson who looks set to join Bologna.

Also, Newcastle are set to make one final attempt to sign Moussa Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen, according to reports.

Diaby, 23, has emerged as one of Eddie Howe’s top transfer targets this summer after impressing in the Bundesliga last season.

And according to The Northern Echo, they will make one final push to sign him before moving onto alternative targets.

While Diaby is still a main target, the club’s recruitment team have started assessing other options.

Finally, West Ham have flogged Andriy Yarmolenko to Al Ain on a free transfer.

The 32-year-old will join the UAE side until the end of next season.

He wished his former club farewell on social media, saying: “Thanks to all you fans and people at West Ham for all your support throughout the whole time.

“It didn’t work out. But there were many happy and pleasant moments, for which I am grateful to everyone who was with me and supported me.”

Neymar accused of Mbappe snub

Neymar has been accused of IGNORING Kylian Mbappe in order to work with Lionel Messi in training by fans online.

The superstar trio are back at Paris Saint-Germain for pre-season training.

PSG have changed their manager and sporting director this summer, but some old issues with personnel may still remain.

And an incident during a routine training drill has gotten fans talking.

Players were made to pair up on the pitch, linking hands and pulling their weights back to counterbalance each other before running off.

Mbappe, 23, appeared to be standing next to Neymar as this drill was being completed, but they didn't partner up.

Chelsea starlet joins Burnley

Burnley have signed Chelsea wonderkid Ian Maatsen on loan for next season.

The 20-year-old is set to undergo his medical with Burnley on Thursday, according to David Ornstein.

If successful, the transfer will be wrapped up by the weekend when the paperwork is finalised, it was added.

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany was instrumental in putting the move together.

Suarez wanted by Serie A sides

AC Milan and Monza are reportedly battling for Luis Suarez's signature.

Suarez is a free agent after being released by Atletico Madrid this summer.

And the Serie A sides are both keen on securing his services, according to multiple reports.

Milan and newly-promoted Monza have contacted Suarez to see if he's interested in a switch to Italy, TYC Sport reported, along with AS Diario.

Rooney rules out Suarez swoop

New DC United boss Wayne Rooney has seemingly ruled out a move for Luis Suarez.

Rooney revealed he's looking for hungry players to join him at the MLS side, and he's not sure if Suarez fits the bill, although he respects the ex-Liverpool hitman.

Rooney said: "I respect Luis Suarez a lot – he’s an incredible player – but what I want players who are hungry.

"I want players to come to this club who are hungry and who want to come to the club but also have a lot to give and are capable of playing every game, attending every training session.

"So we’re working extremely hard to identify the right profile of players we want to bring in and I’m sure in the near future, we’ll have an announcement to make on new signings.”

Leeds lead De Ketelaere race

Leeds are winning the race to sign Charles De Ketelaere, according to reports.

The Whites have been locked in an intense transfer battle with AC Milan for the creative midfielder.

But Leeds seem to have the edge in the race as they've out-bidded the Serie A Champions.

Leeds have offered Brugge €37m in total for De Ketelaere, which is seven million more than Milan could muster, according to Football Italia.

And Milan are refusing to raise their bid, the report adds.

Bale on Stateside switch

Gareth Bale has admitted the transition to life in the US won't be an easy one.

Bale moved to LAFC after leaving Real Madrid this summer.

And the Welsh winger is relishing the challenge although he expects it to be tough.

He said: "The transition is not, I guess, an easy one but one I’m looking forward to the challenge. Obviously being in the middle of a season is a bit different, but I feel like I’ve been keeping myself fit in Europe’s off-season, and hopefully I can hit the ground running.”

“But this club [LAFC] has made the move already so much easier for me, so I can just concentrate on my football and hopefully get on with doing what I do best.”

Covid ban hits Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have sent a depleted squad on their pre-season tour with a number of un-jabbed players denied entry into Singapore.

The Eagles face Liverpool in Singapore on Friday but Patrick Vieira will have just eight senior players to call on.

Foreign visitors to Singapore must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 while Australia, where the south Londoners travel to face Manchester United and Leeds United, have only just dropped their entry requirements.

Palace are not naming those who do not meet the entry requirements but a number of big names are missing the landmark trip.

Addressing those absent from the travelling squad, Palace said: "Some of these players are not currently fit and therefore will not travel on tour, whilst some did not meet the entry requirements for Singapore or Australia when travel arrangements were made."

Wilfried Zaha, Eberechi Eze, Marc Guehi and Michael Olise are all staying in south London for a friendly with QPR and training at the club's base, as are Cheikhou Kouyate, Will Hughes and Christian Benteke.

Lewandowski cuts forlorn figure

Barcelona target Robert Lewandowski 'hardly spoke to team-mates' as he was forced to train with Bayern Munich.

The wantaway strike legend was accused of joining in last and lacking commitment after returning alone from a family' break.

The Bayern and Germany outlet tweeted: "Lewandowski was the last to start all training exercises.

"He completed them but never with 100% commitment.

"He hardly spoke with his teammates. Only Leon Goretzka often spoke to Lewandowski today and Jamal Musiala engaged with him in some jokes."

Fit for a King

Fenerbahce have signed former Manchester United and Bournemouth striker Joshua King on a free transfer.

The Super Lig giants made the announcement on Tuesday.

An official statement read: "Our club has reached an agreement in principle with Norwegian Footballer Joshua King.

"The player will be in Istanbul this evening to pass the health checks and for further transfer negotiations."

Lewandowski's wife kept in dark

Not even Robert Lewandowski's wife knows where he'll be playing next season.

The Poland international's been in talks with Barcelona over a move to the Nou Camp.

But talks between Bayern Munich and Barca are still ongoing.

And his wife, Anna Lewandowska, isn't sure when or if negotiations will progress.

She responded when asked if her husband will be a Barca player: "I would like to know that too."

Lampard speaks on Tarkowski

Frank Lampard has revealed his joy over bringing James Tarkowski to Everton.

He said to Everton TV: "I’m delighted with James because he’s a player I’ve admired for a long time, since before working at Everton. I just think he’s proven Premier League quality and durability.

"There’s a great physicality to him. He’s great in both boxes, really good on the ball which is something that can hopefully really add to our game in our build and how we want to play.

“In five minutes you realise he’s a great professional and for me that’s as big a thing as what people do on the pitch sometimes, how they affect the group. He’s walked in straight away and you can see he has that about him.

“I’m pleased we got it done quickly, I’m pleased we got James and I’m sure he’s going to be a big player and the Evertonians are going to love him.”

Newcastle push for Leverkusen's Diaby

Newcastle are set to make one final attempt to sign Moussa Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen, according to reports.

Diaby, 23, has emerged as one of Eddie Howe's top transfer targets this summer after impressing in the Bundesliga last season.

And according to The Northern Echo, they will make one final push to sign him before moving onto alternative targets.

While Diaby is still a main target, the club's recruitment team have started assessing other options.

The Magpies have prioritised signing a striker and a winger before the start of the Premier League season next month.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is reportedly on the list of transfer targets, with Chelsea willing to listen to offers for the out-of-favour forward.

Fulham eye up Coventry's O'Hare

Fulham could rival Burnley for Coventry City midfielder Callum O'Hare as Marco Silva continues his Premier League preparations, writes Jack Rosser.

Championship Burnley are closing in on a deal for O'Hare, 24, with new boss Vincent Kompany moving quickly in the market.

However, the newly promoted Cottagers could swoop in late on with the offer of Premier League football.

Silva is keen to bolster all areas of his squad and, having already added a more defensive midfielder in Joao Palinha from Sporting Lisbon, the Fulham boss has tracked O'Hare to add to his creative ranks.

Fulham have already added Brazilian midfielder Andreas Pereira from Manchester United and are still hoping to bring Israel international Manor Solomon to Craven Cottage before the start of the new season.

Juve eye up Gabriel swoop

Juventus are reportedly getting set to launch an offer for Arsenal centre-back Gabriel.

The Old Lady are in the market for a new defender to replace Bayern Munich-bound Matthijs De Ligt.

And Brazilian ace Gabriel is claimed to be their preferred target, according to Calciomercatoweb.

They state that Juve are preparing a £25million for the former Lille man.

And they are also willing to throw in Adrien Rabiot on a permanent transfer and Arthur on a season-long loan.

Josh Doig departs for Verona

Hibernian star Josh Doig has become the next Scottish foreign export after completing his stunning move to Italian side Hellas Verona.

The 20-year-old is the next in a long line of Scottish youth stars to head to the continent.

He joins the likes of former Hearts youth teammate Aaron Hickey, ex-Hibs star Liam Henderson as well as Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson who looks set to join Bologna.

Lee Johnson's side are set to receive more than Hearts ever did for Hickey in just one initial payment, before any potential sell-on clauses.

They will make back around £3million for the youngster.

Barca's Umtiti fails Rennes medical

Long-term Arsenal target Samuel Umtiti has reportedly FAILED his medical at Rennes as an exit from Barcelona continues to evade him.

The 28-year-old Frenchman has been told by Barca boss Xavi that he does not feature in his plans at the Nou Camp.

And he appeared set to secure a loan move to Ligue 1 side Rennes for the 2022/23 campaign.

But, as reported by TV3 via Mundo Deportivo, the deal has now fallen through as Umtiti failed to pass his medical.

It is a major blow to the centre-back - who was offered to Arsenal earlier this summer.

However, he could still depart the Catalan giants despite his contract running until 2026.

The new report states that Barcelona may choose to terminate his contract if they do not receive a suitable bid.

Celtic eye up PSG midfielder

PSG midfielder Edouard Michut is reportedly on Celtic's radar.

According to Sky Sports, the 19-year-old could be on the move to join the Scottish champions this summer.

They state that the Hoops are eyeing up a £2million offer for the teenager.

Michut featured six times for the Ligue 1 champions last season, while also featuring twice in the Coupe de France.

Barca confirm Raphinha signing

Chelsea have officially missed out on Raphinha after Barcelona confirmed they had reached an agreement to sign the Leeds winger.

A statement read: "Barcelona and Leeds United Football Club have reached an early agreement for the transfer of Raphael Dias Belloli, Raphinha , pending the player's medical examination."

As well as Chelsea, Arsenal had made an offer to sign the Brazilian.

The Blues had even agreed terms with the Whites over the player.

But the ex-Rennes man only had eyes for Barcelona.

Raheem Sterling confirms City exit

Raheem Sterling is set to join Chelsea after confirming he will be leaving Manchester City after seven years.

Taking to Twitter, the England international released a statement where he thanked the Citizens and their fans.

It read: "Seven seasons. Eleven major trophies. A lifetime of memories.

"To the coaching staff who have played a massive role in my development over the years. To my team-mates who have become more than just those I share a pitch with.

"To the backroom staff. To the office staff. To the fans who have tirelessly supported the team, and to everyone involved with Manchester City. My respect for you couldn't be greater.

"What a ride it's been. I am thankful for the ups and the downs, as it's the downs that have, at times, tested my strength and resolve and enabled me to stand here in front of you as the best possible version of myself.

"I arrived in Manchester a 20-year-old. Today I leave as a man. Thank you for your endless support. It's been an honour to wear the shirt of Manchester City."