Bellevue, WA

Penthouse Condo at Bellevue Towers Sells for Record-Breaking $4.9M

By Kara
downtownbellevue.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article1. 4201 – $11,950,000. The unit, 4102, features 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and is 3,561 square feet. The HOA fees are $1800 per month. It was originally listed for $2.5 million in 2012, selling later that year for $2.275M. We reached out to Jason Foss to learn more...

downtownbellevue.com

washingtonwaterfronts.com

2120 NW 97th St

Located in a coveted area known for its vistas, this NW facing home delivers. Sweeping views from every level & impressive design & style combine beautifully. Chefs kitchen overlooks the rose garden and boasts granite counters, butlers pantry & double ovens. Primary suite perched on the top level has a fireplace & large walk-in closet. Multiple French doors lead to the private view decks & outdoor living spaces. Custom built in 2010 by Anderson Construction as a Built Green, 4 Star Home, the open layout & wood-clad vaulted ceilings emphasize a harmony between wood & steel, marble & light. Every detail was considered in this award winning home. Cruise ships, sail boats, sea life & snow capped Olympics are just examples of what you may see!
SEATTLE, WA
downtownbellevue.com

Amazon Announces Pause on 6 Bellevue Towers to Rethink Workspace Design

Amazon recently announced that they will be pausing construction on six of their office towers in Bellevue. The six towers total more than three million square feet of space. One tower’s construction is immediately halted, Bellevue 600’s second tower, while the other five’s exterior shell and core work will be completed, according to Puget Sound Business Journal.
BELLEVUE, WA
valleyrecord.com

$400 million expansion under way at Snoqualmie Casino

A massive $400 million expansion at the Snoqualmie Casino, slated to bring 1.2 million square feet of renovations and expansions, officially kicked-off last week. The highlights of the two-year-long construction effort on the Snoqualmie Tribe’s reservation include a new 210-room luxury hotel, 2,000 seat event center and 11,000 square feet of expanded gaming space at the casino.
SNOQUALMIE, WA
Bellevue, WA
Real Estate
Local
Washington Business
Local
Washington Real Estate
Bellevue, WA
Business
City
Bellevue, WA
urbnlivn.com

Contemporary Mercer Island retreat

Set back into the trees, a contemporary retreat is on the market at 4457 E Mercer Way on Mercer Island. This 1979 custom-built home sits on nearly a third of an acre tucked against the Hollerbach Open Space for maximum privacy. Designed by McKinley Architects, this custom-built, 3,100 square foot house features an open floor plan showcased by expansive floor-to-ceiling windows.
MERCER ISLAND, WA
washingtonwaterfronts.com

176 25th Ave NE Lake Forest Park, WA 98155

Lake Forest Park Real Estate at 176 25th Ave Ne Lake Forest Park, WA 98155. Description: The real estate listing at 176 25th Ave Ne Lake Forest Park, WA 98155 with the MLS# 1967808 has been on the Lake Forest Park market for 1 days. This property located in the Lake Forest Park subdivision is currently listed for $460,000.
LAKE FOREST PARK, WA
wdayradionow.com

Consumers buy utility items during Amazon Prime Day as Inflation rises

(Seattle, WA) -- A look at what sold the most during Amazon Prime Day this week could give a hint at shifting consumer habits. Some of the most popular items shoppers snapped up during the two-day sales event included utility items such as diapers and snack-packs. Amazon reported it's best Prime Day ever with 300 million items sold, but rising inflation appears to have changed which items costumers bought.
SEATTLE, WA
97 Rock

Would You Live In This Stunning Seattle Built Yacht for Only $500,000?

Would you believe it if I told you that for under $500,000 you could buy a 125-foot ship that not only floats but is in good working order? Believe it because Galati Yacht Estates has that ship for sale right now for a huge price reduction. The ship was made in 1938 by the Army Corps of engineers originally as a military survey craft and has a high-iron riveted steel which helps it avoid corrosion. The ship was also designed to be very efficient with fuel especially for its size only using 12-15 GPH on average.
SEATTLE, WA
soundingsonline.com

2510 46th Ave NW, Olympia, WA 98502

227 feet of Private Puget Sound Waterfront with Deep Water Moorage. This waterfront property is as rare as they come. Situated on the edge of the fully bulkheaded 227’ of Puget Sound shoreline, the incredibly private, completely rebuilt home was finished in 2020. Bring your yacht!. A 7 foot...
OLYMPIA, WA
MyNorthwest

Seattle mulls a rezone of all residential neighborhoods

Seattle City Council is considering upzoning all residential neighborhoods to comply with a federal housing mandate. The consideration of a more comprehensive residential upzone was among several options that Seattle’s Office of Planning & Community Development (OPCD) considered in a presentation Wednesday. The City has an October deadline to finalize growth management strategies under the Growth Management Act with its Comprehensive Plan.
SEATTLE, WA
seattleschild.com

Colman Pool: Aiming for equity and accessibility

Seattle Parks and Recreation will soon upgrade Colman Pool, the public saltwater pool in King County and one of only two outdoor pools in Seattle. This month, the parks department is inviting members of the community to learn about the project — and share their ideas for more improvements.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Crews make progress on building fire in Seattle's White Center neighborhood

SEATTLE - Crews responded to on an active building fire near Seattle's White Center neighborhood Saturday afternoon. According to the Seattle Fire Department (SFD), crews responded to reports of a fire on SW Roxbury St. and 18th Ave. SW at around 1:45 p.m. Crews later identified the fire happening in a building that was reportedly under construction. At around 2:00 p.m., crews transitioned to a defense position to prevent the building from collapsing.
SEATTLE, WA
southsoundmag.com

Discover the PNW with Peace Vans

Pack up and head out on the road for an epic PNW adventure with a collection of curated experiences by Peace Vans. From exploring the Hood Canal by kayak, loading up on freshly dug clams and oysters from local beaches, to painting and learning about wildflowers and edibles, to capturing the coast through an Olympic Coast Photography expedition, let Peace Vans plan a one-of-the-kind sojourn to some of the Northwest's best-kept secrets.
SEATTLE, WA

