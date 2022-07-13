ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northumberland County, PA

Family jailed for alleged brutal beating death of Northumberland County man in 2020

By Melissa Farenish
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KfNcH_0geQteiW00

Updated at 9:30 p.m. July 13 with additional information received by PSP Milton

Watsontown, Pa. — After allegedly beating a man brutally with a wooden paddle, a family of three reportedly buried him in the nearby woods and kept that secret for two years until a woman contacted police.

Trooper James Nestico, of Pennsylvania state police at Milton, said Richard Leroy Jameson II, who was 53 at the time, died after being beaten at the residence at 415 Groover Road in Delaware Township in 2020.

Related reading: Three charged for homicide in Northumberland County

Earlier this week, a woman contacted state police and told them about the alleged violent act that killed Jameson. The woman said she had been contacted by another woman who was a witness at the scene of the homicide, who recounted the events that led to Jameson's death.

Dorothy M. Huffman 44, and Thomas A. Huffman, 45, were arrested Wednesday morning on criminal homicide charges. Their nephew, 17-year-old Kayden C. Koser, was also arrested. All three resided at the Groover Road residence at the time of the alleged homicide, Nestico said. Jameson was living with the Huffmans at the time of the incident.

The Huffmans were committed to Northumberland County Prison Wednesday morning after charges were filed at the office of District Judge Michael Diehl.

The female witness who was at the scene said the Huffmans and Koser beat Jameson with a wooden paddle-type object on the head to the point that Jameson was "severely bleeding and disoriented," Nestico wrote in the affidavit.

According to her statement, the witness allegedly tried to help Jameson walk down the hallway to the bathroom, but he collapsed before making it there.

The witness told police that Jameson was moved into the living room, where he was seated on the couch but kept slumping over before eventually falling onto the floor. Dorothy Huffman allegedly picked up Jameson's head, placed a pillow underneath it, and then slammed his head into the pillow, according to the affidavit.

Jameson died a short time later.

Thomas Huffman and Koser then wrapped Jameson's body in a comforter and carried him out into the woods behind the residence, the witness told police. She related she saw Thomas Huffman and Koser with shovels and flashlights. They allegedly told the witness that they buried Jameson at an area known as "the island," a portion of land northwest of the residence that is surrounded by cornfields.

The witness allegedly told police she did not contact them at the time because she was afraid of being physically threatened.

The witness, who now lives in Williamsport, was brought into the police barracks on July 12. She was asked to call Dorothy Huffman to ask about Jameson's whereabouts. The following is the transcript from the affidavit:

Witness: Asking to put flowers on the grave...

Huffman: "I'll come get you one day and we'll do somethin. Ok?"

Huffman: "I know there is flowers growing back there."

Huffman: "Yeah there's Irish's (spelling?) back there and daises. Wild daisies."

Witness: "...Tom and them took him back there right?"

Huffman: "(Sigh)...yeah."

Huffman: "We can do somethin yeah...Just watch what you say because if it gets out, we're all in trouble, you know that?"

Witness: "I'll feel bad about it."

Huffman: "So do I."

Huffman: "I know we all panicked."

Witness: "I feel bad about him getting beat up and the death."

Huffman: "I know so do I but he was dying anyway. (Witness name) he had cancer. I know he didn't deserve it from any of them and it was Billy who did the worst of it."

Huffman: "I got an odd feeling there's something more to this, should I be looking for cops at my front door? I don't know exactly where he is...so"

Witness: "So the only person who knows where he is, is Tom, right?"

Huffman: "Tom and Kayden."

After the call, police obtained a search warrant for 415 Groover Road in Delaware Township. Thomas Huffman arrived home as troopers were on the scene to serve the search warrant. He reportedly led police to a heavily wooded area where he said Jameson was buried.

During a formal interview, Thomas Huffman admitted to striking Jameson several times with his fists and a wooden paddle-type object on the night of his death. Thomas Huffman also confessed to carrying Jameson's body and burying him with the help of Koser, Nestico wrote.

Dorothy Huffman and Koser were located in Williamsport and were taken to the Montoursville state police barracks for questioning. Dorothy Huffman reportedly admitted to police she struck Jameson during the assault and knew about his subsequent death and burial on her property.

The Huffmans and Koser also were charged with felony aggravated assault, misdemeanors of abuse of a corpse, and tampering with evidence. All three await arraignment.

Docket Sheet Thomas Huffman

Docket Sheet Dorothy Huffman

Docket Sheet Koser

Comments / 4

Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Inmates escapes from Luzerne County prison

Wilkes-Barre, Pa. — Police are searching for a 25-year-old inmate who escaped from a minimum security unit at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on Sunday. Robert Vargo is believed to be wearing a tank top and boxer shorts, according to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department. Vargo is approximately 5'10', weighs...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Former cop arrested for DUI

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A former police officer who was seen swerving along the road admitted having several drinks before trying to drive last month, police say. Stefani Gallie, 49, refused a breath test, but South Centre Township Officer William LeFevre noted she nearly fell out of her truck when he stopped her on June 18 around 7 p.m. Gallie worked as a police officer in Catawissa until she left the...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Northumberland County, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Delaware State
Williamsport, PA
Crime & Safety
Northumberland County, PA
Crime & Safety
Milton, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Milton, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
Watsontown, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Watsontown, PA
City
Williamsport, PA
City
Montoursville, PA
WBRE

12-week-old kitten shot and killed in PA

VALLEY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A 12-week-old kitten was shot and killed in Montour County earlier this month according to Pennsylvania State Police. Investigators said they received a report on July 10 of an unknown actor shooting and killing a kitten in Valley Township sometime between July 2 and July 3.
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Former Weissport Chief of Police sentenced for raping child

HARRISBURG, Pa. - A former police chief in Carbon County has been sentenced after being convicted of repeatedly raping a child. Former Weissport Chief of Police Brent Getz, of Lehighton, was sentenced Friday to 16 to 32 years in prison followed by three years consecutive probation and will be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life, according to a news release from Attorney General Josh Shapiro's Office.
WEISSPORT, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pennsylvania State Police#Violent Crime#Huffmans#District
wkok.com

State Troopers: Man Jailed After Assaulting, Stabbing Woman

WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND- A Milton man is jailed after stabbing and assaulting a woman at a home in West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County. Milton state troopers say arrested was 59-year-old Gregory Garman. He’s charged for the July 12 incident at a home on Fern Street. Troopers say the woman sustained a minor injury from the stabbing.
WBRE

Two arrested in Luzerne County drug investigation

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Plains Township Police Department said they arrested two individuals who now face multiple felony drug-related charges. Investigators said they launched a narcotics investigation earlier this year into Shane Burton and Samantha Malia. Officers said they executed a search warrant in the 40 block...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Mother of deceased infant pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter

Williamsport, Pa. —The 22-year-old mother of a deceased infant cried throughout a hearing Thursday morning that opened with her entering a plea of guilty to involuntary manslaughter. Related reading: Muncy mother charged with involuntary manslaughter of newborn baby Demsey Mae Long, who was 20 years old at the time of her infant daughter's death, was sentenced to seven years’ probation and 12 months of electric monitoring by Judge Nancy Butts....
MUNCY, PA
WGAL

Police searching for missing teen in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. — A missing 18-year-old in Lancaster County has been found, according to Lancaster Bureau of Police. Gabrielle Simons, 18, of Mount Joy, was located overnight, Sgt. Ben Bradley said early Saturday morning. No crimes are connected with the initial missing person report, Bradley said. No additional information...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NorthcentralPA.com

Crash collapses porch in Montoursville

Montoursville, Pa. — An SUV crashed into a home in Montoursville, collapsing a porch and sending the driver to the hospital. The crash happened around 2 p.m. in the 200 block of Loyalsock Avenue. The impact collapsed the porch on the duplex home, bringing it down on a vehicle parked near the house.
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
abc27.com

Perry County woman charged after multiple dead dogs recovered

CARROLL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Perry County woman is facing multiple felonies after State Police recovered multiple deceased dogs. State Police responded to a home in Shermans Dale for a cruelty to animals complaint on July 3. Troopers from the Newport barracks found multiple deceased dogs in the year.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Man pointed gun at police in Luzerne County

NANTICOKE, Pa. — A man allegedly pulled a gun on police in Luzerne County. According to Nanticoke police, Corey Crudup pointed a gun at officers and a Luzerne County Children and Youth employee. Crudup was seen around 11 a.m. along Hill Street in Nanticoke. He is locked up without...
Daily Voice

Dead Dogs Found In Central PA Woman's Yard: State Police

A 62- year-old woman had dead dogs in her yard and a house full of fleas according to a release on Thursday, July 14 by the Pennsylvania state police. State police from Newport station were called to Anita Zeiders' home in the 500 block of Windy Hill Road in Carroll Township between July 3 and July 13, according to the release.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
northcentralpa.com

Friday afternoon crash by Wegman's results in police, fire response

Williamsport, Pa. - Williamsport Police and fire personnel responded to the scene of a crash Friday afternoon on Hepburn Street near Wegman's in the city. It appeared a truck pulling a trailer was hit by a sedan as both attempted to enter Wegman's parking lot. No injuries were reported.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy