Letitia Wright Stars in 'The Silent Twins' First Trailer – Film News in Brief

By Jazz Tangcay, Wilson Chapman
 4 days ago
Lukasz Bak/Focus Features

Focus Features released the first trailer for “The Silent Twins,” a drama film starring Letitia Wright and Tamara Lawrence set to release in theaters Sept. 16.

Based on the 1986 nonfiction book from Marjorie Wallace, “The Silent Twins” tells the true story of June and Jennifer Gibbons (played by Wright and Lawrence), two identical twin sisters who grew up as the daughters of Caribbean immigrants in Wales. Bullied in school and outcasts due to their heritage, the two developed a unique language spoked only by each other and refused to speak to others. The film recounts the two’s life story, with a focus on how psychiatric services attempted to separate and institutionalize them.

The film, which premiered at Cannes Film Festival to relatively positive reviews, is directed by Agnieszka Smoczyńska from a script by Andrea Seigel. Wright produces the film alongside Klaudia Śmieja-Rostworowska, Joshua Horsfield, Ben Pugh, Ewa Puszczyńska, Anita Gou and Alicia Van Couvering.

Watch the full trailer for “The Silent Twins” below.

Marla Sokoloff to Direct LGBTQ Rom-Com “Original Tru”

Marla Sokoff has signed on to direct a new LGBTQ rom-com “Original Tru,” based on a script penned by Adam Huss.

The film tells the story of Truman, an unpopular high school student who anonymously creates a book compiling the gossip of students in his school. When a popular jock Bastian asks Truman out, the two grow closer, and Truman grows conflicted over his secret identity.

The script for “Original Tru” is penned by Adam Huss. Broadway producer Hunter Arnold — whose recent credits include “Hadestown,” “Once On This Island,” “Dear Evan Hansen” and “Kinky Boots” — will produce the film via TBD Productions. Additional producers include Huss, Adam Bucci, Cat Del Re, Jessy Greer. Casting for the film is underway, with filming scheduled to begin this fall.

Martin Scorsese to Receive Eva Monley Award

Martin Scorsese will receive the prestigious Eva Monley Award from the Location Managers Guild International (LMGI).

Considered one of the most prominent and influential filmmakers working today, Scorsese will receive the prestigious Eva Monley Award at its 9th Annual LMGI Awards, set for Aug. 27 at the Los Angeles Center Studios.

The awards ceremony and dinner will honor more than 50 years of Scorsese’s extraordinary award-winning work. The announcement was made by John Rakich, LMGI President and Committee Chair of this year’s LMGI Awards.

“We are so proud to be able to honor Martin Scorsese, a master of cinema whose work has inspired generations of filmmakers, delighted fans around the world and made the work of his Location Managers shine on the screen,” said Rakich.

Art Directors Guild Sets 2023 Awards Timeline

The Art Directors Guild (ADG, IATSE Local 800) has set its awards timeline for 2023.

The awards will be held at the Intercontinental Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles on Feb. 18. ADG President announced the news today alongside ADG Awards Chair Michael Allen Glover.

Submissions Open for Television & Feature Film online: Sept. 19.

Submissions for Television Close: Oct. 24

Submissions for Feature Films Close: Dec. 5:

Online Voting for Television & Feature Film Nominations Begins: Dec. 12

Online Voting for All Nominations Ends: Jan. 6.

Nominations Announced: Jan. 9.

Final Online Voting Begins: Jan. 19

Final Online Voting Ends: Feb. 16

Viva Texas Film Festival Sets Inaugural Edition for September

Viva Texas Film Festival will host its inaugural edition Sept. 16-18 in Victoria, Tex.

Founded by Karissa Winters and Claire Santellana, locals of Victoria, the Viva Texas Film Festival focuses on highlighting the influences American and Latin American films have had on each other through screening films from both cultures. The festival also focuses on featuring Latina filmmakers in its programming. Michael Dunaway serves as creative director for the festival, with SXSW co-founder Louis Black and Cross Creek Pictures co-founder Steve Prince also serving on the team.

The inaugural year of the festival will be themed around the work of Frida Kahlo, with local art galleries and other business joining the festival in planning events to celebrate the legendary Mexican artist’s life. The festival will feature a special gala screening of Julie Taymor’s film “Frida.” Variety will also co-sponsor a VIP dinner during the festival.

Viva Texas Film Festival is a groundbreaking new film festival that celebrates and promotes the influences of American and Latin American culture upon one another by highlighting, honoring, and juxtaposing both cultures’ films, filmmakers, and creatives; and by creating opportunities for young artists in both communities to learn, grow, and expand their understanding of what is possible.

Situated in the Golden Crescent of southern Texas, our host city of Victoria is an exemplar of these two cultures thriving alongside and influencing each other. Viva Texas Film Fest strives to encourage and celebrate the same juxtaposition of the two — in its programming, in its sponsor base, and in its audiences.

