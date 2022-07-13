ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Bodies of missing man, 3 children pulled from Indianapolis pond

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SxJOl_0geQsb6Y00

Indianapolis — The bodies of a missing man and three children were pulled from a pond in Indianapolis on Tuesday.

According to the Associated Press, the bodies of Kyle Moorman, 27, and his three children — Kyran Holland, 1; Kyannah Holland, 2; and Kyle Moorman II, 5 — were pulled out of an Indianapolis pond Tuesday evening. The names were confirmed by the Marion County Coroner’s Office, according to the AP.

The four family members had vanished last week on July 6 after heading out on a fishing trip, the AP said.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department in a news release said that earlier in the week, Southwest District officers and Missing Persons detectives searched the area around the pond with drones and on foot but did not go into the pond.

Officers were called out to the pond Tuesday evening after they received a report about a dead person in the water. The father, Kyle Moorman, was pronounced dead and a dive team went into the water and found the car with the three children inside, according to the AP.

IMPD said the car was a black Saab and the divers extracted the car from the pond. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the exact cause and manner of death. The investigation is ongoing.

If you or anyone has any information about this case, call Detective Jesus Soria at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Jesus.Soriajr@indy.gov. You can also reach out to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS) if you want to remain anonymous.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

'Heroic' Indiana Man, 25, Runs Into Burning Home to Save 5 Children Trapped Inside

An Indiana man was injured this week after saving five children from a burning home. Nicholas Bostic, a 25-year-old pizza delivery driver from Lafayette, suffered severe smoke inhalation and a cut on his arm after jumping out the second-story window of the burning house with a 6-year-old during Monday's rescue, according to a release from LPD. The child was "miraculously mostly uninjured."
LAFAYETTE, IN
truecrimedaily

Missing Indianapolis dad found dead floating in water, kids in car at bottom of the pond

INDIANAPOLIS (TCD) -- A 27-year-old man and his three young children were found dead this week in a pond with the children still inside a vehicle at the bottom of the water. In a statement, the Indianapolis Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 2900 block of Bluff Road for reports of a deceased person on Tuesday, July 12, at 7:30 p.m., When officers arrived, they reportedly found a male floating in the water. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Marion County, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
County
Marion County, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: 2 found dead in hot tub; no foul play suspected

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating after two people were found dead in a hot tub on the city’s southeast side. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to the 4400 block of Southport Trace Drive at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. That’s near Edgewood Avenue and Gray Road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Police: Man Gets Mad, Shoots Truck on I-65

LEBANON, Ind.--Anger can be the bane of your existence if you let it take over in a sticky situation. In Lebanon, a man from Bloomington has been charged with shooting a gun into a truck on I-65. The Lebanon Police Dept. said in a news release Thursday morning that it happened last week, on July 5, at 3 p.m. on Interstate 65 in the city limits.
LEBANON, IN
953wiki.com

Indy Man Arrested After Cocaine Located During Traffic Stop

The estimated street value of the cocaine was estimated to be $15,000. Seymour-Yesterday, July 11, 2022, a traffic stop by an Indiana State Trooper led to the discovery of approximately a half kilogram of suspected cocaine which resulted in the driver of the vehicle being arrested on multiple drug related charges.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Indy#The Associated Press#Kyannah Holland#Saab#The Impd Homicide Office
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
3K+
Followers
69K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy