Apple Orders Enzo Ferrari Biographical Series From ‘Peaky Blinders’ Creator Steven Knight

By Joe Otterson
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago

Apple has given a straight-to-series order to a drama series about Enzo Ferrari from writer Steven Knight, Variety has learned.

The series, titled “Ferrari,” is inspired by the biography “Ferrari Rex” by Luca Dal Monte and published by Giorgio Nada Editore and by Giunti. Pre-production on the show is currently underway in Italy.

The show focuses on Ferrari, who dedicated his genius to the mission of building the fastest racing car in history. But there was a trail of tragedy and torment along the way. Between 1956 and 1961, deeply wounded by the death of his firstborn son, Dino, and by what he considered a betrayal by his lead driver, Juan Manuel Fangio, Ferrari rebuilds his racing team from scratch, selecting five promising rising stars of motor racing to fight for victory.

“I am thrilled to be telling such an evocative story about this legendary man and his iconic brand,” said Knight. “Enzo Ferrari’s utterly extraordinary life was defined by his dramatic personal and professional journey, and ‘Ferrari’ is a celebration of an incredibly complex and fascinating human being.”

Knight created the series and serves as an executive producer. Stefano Sollima will direct and executive produce. Lorenzo Mieli, Nicola Giuliano, Paolo Sorrentino, Giulio Marantonio, and Lorenzo De Maio will also executive produce. Dal Monte serves as historical consultant for the series. “Ferrari” is produced by Lorenzo Mieli for The Apartment Pictures, a Fremantle company, in co-production with Nicola Giuliano for Indigo Film and Fremantle.

“As an Italian I feel honored to get to tell this story of Enzo Ferrari, a shining example of Italian excellence,” said Sollima. “Through his relationship with Ferrari Spring Team, the five drivers Enzo ‘adopted’ in his scuderia after the loss of his firstborn son, we will explore the unique qualities, the great genius and the dark obsession that turned this man into a legend.”

This will not be the first time Ferrari has been portrayed onscreen. Sergio Castellitto played him in the Italian biopic “Ferrari” in 2003, while Remo Girone played him in the 2019 film “Ford vs. Ferrari.” It was reported in February that Adam Driver is set to play Ferrari in a biopic from director Michael Mann.

