After a mix of sun and clouds Sunday with temperatures in the 80s, rain and thunderstorms along with temperatures in the mid-90s are in the forecast for Connecticut this week. Sunday should see partly sunny skies for most of the day, with temperatures reaching the low to mid-80s in the afternoon, the National Weather Service said. Some rain and storms are possible later in the afternoon and into the overnight hours.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO