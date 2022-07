The Los Angeles Dodgers completed a sweep of the Los Angeles Angels, backed by four home runs, including two from Trea Tuner, en route to a 7-1 victory. Turner opened the scoring with a solo home run in the first inning to put the Dodgers up 1-0. That score remained into the third inning when the Dodgers lineup broke out for five runs.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO