Stockton PD: Patrol officers remove weapons from the streets

MODESTO (CBS13) – A family disturbance preceded the officer-involved shooting in Modesto that fatally injured a subject on Thursday, police say. According to the Modesto Police Department, officers responded to the 1400 block of Entrada Way just after 5:30 p.m. At the scene, officers encountered a man in the front yard of the home. Police say the man was uncooperative and the situation escalated to the point that an officer opened fire. The man was then rushed to the hospital, but police say the man died from his injuries. Police say, at this point in the investigation, no other information – including the name of the man who died – about the incident will be released. Body-worn camera video of the incident will be released in the coming weeks, police note.

MODESTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO