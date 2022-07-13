ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Stockton PD: Patrol officers remove weapons from the streets

By United Reporting
crimevoice.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally published as a Stockton Police Department Facebook post:. “Weapon Arrest (July 8th @7:30pm) Lincoln Street and Turnpike Road,...

www.crimevoice.com

FOX40

CHP: Suspect arrested in shooting, robbing of homeless man

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol arrested a Stockton man suspected of shooting and robbing a homeless man who was at an encampment located on state property The encampment was near Interstate 5 and March Lane in San Joaquin County. According to the CHP, 32-year-old Johnny Mata shot a man at the encampment […]
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Body Camera Video Released Of Knife-Wielding Suspect Who Charged Officer In Modesto Home

MODESTO (CBS13) – Police body camera video has now been released of the July 4 incident where an officer shot a man who charged at him with a knife inside a Modesto home. The Modesto Police Department says, around 10:20 p.m., officers responded to investigate a disturbance at a home along the 1100 block of Roselawn Drive. As detailed in the body camera video, officers arrive and learn that a woman had allegedly been threatened by a son who had reportedly not taken his medications. The son then locked himself in his bedroom with two knives. WATCH: Body camera video of the July...
MODESTO, CA
#Law Enforcement
KCRA.com

1 arrested after early-morning Sacramento shooting injures 1 person

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person has been arrested after an early-morning shooting that injured one person in Sacramento, authorities said. Video player above: Top Stories from July 16, 2022. The shooting happened on Saturday around 8:06 a.m. in the 4500 block of 10th Avenue, which is just off of...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Stockton woman arrested on 20 counts of felony animal cruelty

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — While wearing chemical-protection suits and masks, San Joaquin County Animal Service Officers removed 20 sicks cats from a trailer in Stockton on July 6, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. The trailer was located on the 4200 block of Waller Road and...
STOCKTON, CA
Contra Costa Herald

Oakley woman arrested on 21 counts of illicit behavior with juveniles

Victims were ages 13 to 16; bail set at $1,160,000. In March 2022, the Oakley Police Department received a report involving lewd and lascivious acts between an adult female and a juvenile male victim. The suspect was identified as Jennifer Decarlo, a 34-year-old female and Oakley resident. Oakley Police detectives...
OAKLEY, CA
FOX40

Car chase in Sacramento ends with 16-year-old killed

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A crash near Norwood and Main avenues left Elvis Giovanni Umanzor, 16, of Sacramento dead Friday night, and one other person hospitalized said the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. Around 8:48 p.m. Friday, an officer from the Sacramento Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic enforcement stop on a vehicle near 65th […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Stockton Police make arrest after deadly shooting in Weston Ranch

STOCKTON, Calif. — A 17-year-old has been arrested after a shooting that took the life of a teenager in Stockton's Weston Ranch neighborhood Tuesday, officials with the Stockton Police Department said. Around 10 p.m. Tuesday, Stockton Police officers say an 18-year-old man was shot and killed in the 1900...
STOCKTON, CA
crimevoice.com

Novato theft suspects who fled in stolen truck later arrested in Oakland

NOVATO —A pair of suspects who fled from Vintage Oaks Shopping Center in Novato were arrested in Oakland. They were nabbed July 13 with a stolen pickup truck and merchandise stolen from a Marshalls department store. First, Novato patrol officers spotted a pickup truck reported stolen in Hayward. It...
crimevoice.com

Man arrested in recent string of burglaries in Stockton

Originally published as a Stockton Police Department Facebook post:. “Stockton Police General Crimes Detectives have been working on a series of business burglaries that have taken place mainly in the Downtown Stockton corridor since April 2022. During the investigation, detectives identified Ruben Manuel Martinez, 33, as the burglar. Detectives took him into custody on July 1, 2022, and arrested him for the following burglary cases:
STOCKTON, CA
crimevoice.com

Man arrested for alleged DUI, evading deputies in Placer County

Originally published as a Placer County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post:. “Just after midnight on July 10th, a Placer County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to conduct a welfare check of a male inside his vehicle along Iowa Hill Road. The male drove off as soon as the deputy walked up...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Arrest made in Modesto hit-and-run that killed Dakota Stockton

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department announced on Wednesday that officers have made an arrest in the July 6 hit-and-run that killed 23-year-old Dakota Stockton. Modesto officers arrested Ahmad Fayaz, 26, of Modesto, and charged him with felony hit-and-run and for participating in a street race. According...
FOX40

Teen robbed and attacked in Carmichael

CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — At around 5 a.m. on Friday a teen was attacked and robbed by a group of unknown people near Jesuit High School in Carmichael, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The parent of the teen called the sheriff’s office at around 5:25 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office, and said […]
CARMICHAEL, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Dead After Officer-Involved Shooting In Modesto; No Officers Injured

MODESTO (CBS13) – A family disturbance preceded the officer-involved shooting in Modesto that fatally injured a subject on Thursday, police say. According to the Modesto Police Department, officers responded to the 1400 block of Entrada Way just after 5:30 p.m. At the scene, officers encountered a man in the front yard of the home. Police say the man was uncooperative and the situation escalated to the point that an officer opened fire. The man was then rushed to the hospital, but police say the man died from his injuries. Police say, at this point in the investigation, no other information – including the name of the man who died – about the incident will be released. Body-worn camera video of the incident will be released in the coming weeks, police note.  
MODESTO, CA
Fox40

Arrest made in shooting death of teen on Nisperos Street

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said homicide detectives arrested a 17-year-old male in connection with the July 12 shooting death of an 18-year-old on Nisperos Street. Police said officers were called to the scene of a person shot on July 12 around 10:00 p.m. where they...
STOCKTON, CA
news24-680.com

Richmond PD Investigating Major Incident On South 49th Street Friday

Richmond police and investigators sealed off the 400 block of South 49th Street and Cutting Boulevard in Richmond overnight, the scene of an apparently shooting. Details remained very sketchy as police officials declined to discuss what had transpired. The area remained closed off between Cutting and Overend Avenue to S. 50th Street.
RICHMOND, CA

