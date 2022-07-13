ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'90 Day Fiancé' Fan Favorites Returning for 'Happily Ever After?' Season 7

By Daniel S. Levine
Popculture
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is coming back for another season, featuring six fan-favorite couples hoping to keep their relationships alive. They have all navigated the rocky beginnings of long-distance relationships and jumped over the hurdles of getting a visa. Now, their goal is to survive families, immigration problems, and...

popculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'RHUGT': Season 3 Cast Confirmed and Filming in Thailand

As the second installment of Bravo's Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip is airing on Peacock, the third installment of the All-Stars mashup is set to begin filming on July 18. Popular cast members from Potomac, Salt Lake City, Atlanta, New York, and Miami are set to appear in the forthcoming season, and the cast is taking their antics to Thailand. Atlanta alum Porsha Williams was just announced as a replacement just a week before the cast leaves for the trip. She'll replace Tinsley Mortimer, formerly of NYC, in the cast, who sources tell PEOPLE Magazine chose to exit production for "personal reasons."
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Netflix Quietly Canceled Another Show Last Year Without Many Noticing

Netflix has given the ax to yet another popular series. The streamer seems to have quietly canceled the Netflix original drama Tiny Pretty Things after just a single season. Although Netflix never formally announced a cancellation, actor Brennan Clost, who starred on the series as Shane McRae, confirmed the news to fans in a November 2021 YouTube video.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'American Idol' Alum Reveals She Is Homeless, Asks for Help

American Idol alum Mishavonna Henson is asking for fan's help amid a "life and death" situation. In a recently-created GoFundMe page, Henson, who competed on Season 8 of the singing competition, revealed that she is currently homeless and living out of her car and has been in and out of the emergency room several times this year.
HOMELESS
Popculture

Will Khloe Kardashian Raise Baby No. 2 Without Tristan Thompson?

As the world processes Khloé Kardashian expecting another child with her cheating ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, sources say Kardashian has been dealing with the fallout of his paternity scandal and how it impacts their growing family for months. Multiple sources, including Page Six, report that the former couple discovered the surrogate was pregnant just a month before news broke that Thompson fathered a son with Maralee Nichols, whose court documents reveal the NBA star engaged in a five-month sexual relationship with while still in a relationship with Kardashian. The Good American founder learned of the child and Thompson's affair with Nicols and the rest of the world, ended their relationship for the final time, and reportedly only communicates with Thompson regarding co-parenting duties. In fact, Kardashian is now said to be dating a financial investment banker for a while and recently introduced him to her family. In the meantime, a source tells Page Six how Kardashian intends to raise her second child.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Georgia State
State
Louisiana State
State
Florida State
Popculture

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Dad Rocky Johnson Had 5 Secret Children That Just Discovered Each Other

Throughout his rise to superstardom, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has called his relationship with Wayde "Rocky" Bowles "incredibly complicated," even if his father was a regular childhood presence. Lisa Purves told Sports Illustrated that she was 18 when she first contacted her father for the first time, and he hung up. Rocky hung up on her several years after she tried again. She asked other wrestlers over the years to speak to him on her behalf, but nothing happened.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Alfonso Ribeiro Joins 'DWTS' as Tyra Banks' Co-Host, and Fans Are Weighing In

Dancing With the Stars will have two hosts for the first time since Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews left when Season 31 debuts on Disney+. Tyra Banks will be joined by DWTS Season 19 winner Alfonso Ribeiro. Coincidentally, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star succeeded Bergeron as the current host of ABC's America's Funniest Home Videos.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Big Brother 24': Julie Chen Moonves Responds to Controversial Treatment of Taylor

Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves is weighing in on the controversy surrounding houseguest Taylor Hale's treatment during the first week of Season 24. As the former Miss Michigan USA has become the subject of microaggressions and anger from her fellow Big Brother players, Chen Moonves urged viewers to "take a pause" and "try not to judge" in a new interview with Parade.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

'FBI' Spin-Off Loses Lead Star, Adds Replacement

FBI: International is welcoming a new series lead following Christine Paul's departure. As Megan "Smitty" Garretson, Eva-Jane Willis will portray a street-smart Europol agent embedded with The Fly Team who communicates with each host country in which they operate. As of the Season 1 finale, "Crestfallen," Smitty will take over...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Happily Ever After#90 Day Fianc#Ukraine#Tlc#Entertainment Weekly#Russian
Popculture

Heather Rae El Moussa Tells Tarek She's Pregnant in Emotional Video

Heather Rae El Moussa is sharing the sweet moment she told her husband Tarek El Moussa she was expecting their first child together. Thursday, after announcing she was pregnant earlier this week, the Selling Sunset star shared a video of the emotional surprise to Instagram. Placing her positive pregnancy test into a box for Tarek to open, the Flip or Flop star looked over the moon to learn his family was growing.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Pregnant Rockstar Sadly Forced to Back out of Tour, Citing Doctor's Advice

Australian alternative rock band Camp Cope trio kicked off their North American tour, in support of their March-released album Running with the Hurricane, earlier in July, though the band is looking a little different after one member was forced to pull out. Bassist Kelly-Dawn Hellmrich has been forced to sit the tour out, not joining bandmates Georgia "Georgia Maq" McDonald and Sarah "Thomo" Thompson, under doctor's advice as she awaits the arrival of her baby on the way.
MUSIC
Popculture

'Jersey Shore 2.0' House Completely Cleared Amid Production Halt

Production on Jersey Shore 2.0 seems to have hit a major snag. After production on the upcoming Jersey Shore spinoff was "paused" less than a week after getting underway, the Atlantic City home where the MTV series was supposed to be set has reportedly completely been cleared, possibly indicating that there are no plans to resume production in the near future.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
India
NewsBreak
Immigration
Popculture

Andy Cohen Injured Himself While Filming 'Watch What Happens Live'

Andy Cohen felt the heat during a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live, literally. PEOPLE reported that Cohen burned his fingers after accidentally grabbing a curling iron. Wildy enough, that wasn't the only ordeal that he experienced that day. Cohen's injury occurred during a commercial break that took place...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

ABC News Reporter Reveals Pregnancy on 'Good Morning America'

ABC News reporter Maggie Rulli brought some breaking news of the personal variety to Good Morning America. Rulli shared that she and her husband, Morgan Blake, are expecting their first baby together. The report came directly from Disneyland Paris and the newly opened Marvel Avengers Campus, with George Stephanopoulos opening the door for the big reveal.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Say Yes to the Dress': Picky Bride Puts Kleinfeld Staff to the Test in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Say Yes to the Dress bride Milan Broadus is putting the bridal consultants of Kleinfeld to the test as she continues her long journey to find the perfect dress. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Saturday's all-new episode of the TLC show, the beautiful bride brings mom Belinda and future mother-in-law Mari Schmidt along for their third dress excursion – and she has a very specific vision in mind.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Popculture

Kanye West Hit With Another Lawsuit Amid Kim Kardashian Divorce

Kanye West is in another legal battle. TMZ obtained documents that show a company is suing Ye for millions. Phantom Labs say they were strung along with promises from the DONDA rapper and were left with a tab of more than $7 million, and now they want their money back. Phantom Labs says they worked on several projects with Ye for nearly a year, from June 2021 to March 2022. One of the projects was four weeks of his now beloved Sunday Service, as well as a listening event for DONDA 2, his "Free Larry Hoover" benefit show with Drake, and his canceled 2022 Coachella performance, and they weren't paid.
MENTAL HEALTH
Popculture

Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (July 15)

The bingeing weekend got off to a rough start when Netflix crashed on Friday, but once the platform is back up and running, the streamer is treating subscribers to a fresh slate of content. With the streamer well in the midst of its July 2022 content list, a total of nine new titles will be added to the streaming library this weekend. Subscribers can expect to begin seeing these new additions, seven of which are Netflix original series and films, appearing in the library on Friday. The roundup of new titles includes everything from the premiere of the film Country Queen, the streamer's first Kenyan licensed branded series, to the debut of the outrageous new sci-fi comedy series Farzar.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Netflix Down: Users Complain of Streamer Not Working

Netflix subscribers attempting to binge this week's latest round of new additions were left upset on Friday after discovering Netflix was down. The popular streaming service, which debuted everything from Country Queen to Farzar on Friday, was inaccessible to thousands of subscribers Friday afternoon, prompting a wave of backlash on social media.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Popculture

'RHOC' Brings Back Former Star Amid Major Cast Shakeup

Just after it was announced that The Real Housewives of Orange County will be down two cast members, both of whom joined the Bravo franchise in Season 16, former star Tamra Judge is making a comeback. Page Six reports that Judge, who is currently starring in the second mashup of Bravo's Ultimate Girls Trip on Peacock, is returning for Season 17. "Tamra is thrilled to come back to the show, especially after feeling the fan love from her stint on 'Ultimate Girls Trip,'" an insider told the media outlet. "She can't wait to get back in the mix on 'RHOC' and see how she can shake up the dynamic." The show is expected to "revolve around Tamra," another source notes.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy