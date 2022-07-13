2 young children shot while waiting for fruit cups in Texas, police say

SAN ANTONIO — The Seguin Police department is looking for two women who they say stole from a nurse while visiting a loved one in the hospital. The department says while the two women were visiting the Guadalupe Regional Medical Center on June 30th, they took some belongings from a nurse's backpack which included the keys to her vehicle. From there, they broke into her vehicle and stole her debit card from inside of it, police say.

SEGUIN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO