2 young children shot while waiting for fruit cups in Texas, police say

On July 12th at about 2:45pm, Pleasanton Police Department Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Crockett Street for a report of shots being fired in the area. Patrol officers quickly arrived at the area and located a residence that had been struck by gunfire. Multiple shell casings were also recovered at the scene. Pleasanton Police Chief Sanchez stated thankfully no one inside of the residence was struck by gunfire. Detectives were called to the scene to begin processing and gathering video evidence. Once the scene was processed, detectives began following leads and immediately developed two suspects.
