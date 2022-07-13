ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Trial Ordered for Mother After Toddler Dies of Fentanyl Poisoning

By Casey Nelson
wtaq.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A woman was ordered Wednesday to stand trial in connection with her toddler’s death after the child apparently found illicit drugs while the parents were napping and died of fentanyl poisoning. Tyana Putzlocker, 22, and Derrick Young, 23, are charged with child...

wtaq.com

