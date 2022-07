Two Republican committees in Montana have recently passed resolutions rejecting the results of the 2020 presidential election. The Ravalli County Republican Central Committee and the Lewis and Clark County Montana Republican Party passed the resolutions on July 5 and 11, respectively. The resolutions were adopted just before the Montana Republican Party’s platform convention in Billings […] The post Republicans in Ravalli and Lewis and Clark ‘formally’ reject results of 2020 election appeared first on Daily Montanan.

