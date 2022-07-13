‘Fuller House’ Alum Juan Pablo Di Pace To Lead ViX+ Series ‘Travesuras de la Niña Mala’ Opposite Macarena Achaga

L to R: Juan Pablo Di Pace and Macarena Achaga ViX+

EXCLUSIVE: Juan Pablo Di Pace (Fuller House, Dallas) has joined the cast of Travesuras de la Niña Mala for the TelevisaUnivision streaming service ViX+. He will star opposite previously announced Macarena Achaga in the role of Ricardo Somocurcio.

Juan Pablo Di Pace as Ricardo Somocurcio ViX+

Production is currently underway in Paris and London. An exclusive photo of Di Pace and Achaga from set can be found above.

“It is a privilege to portray Ricardo Somocurcio, perhaps Mario Vargas Llosa’s most idealistic hero when it comes to love. A translator whose undying love for ‘the bad girl’ will transcend time and space,” Di Pace tells Deadline in an exclusive statement. “It is very exciting to portray him from the age of 25 to 55 – from the 1960s to the 1980s – in Paris, London, Mexico, Madrid and Tokyo and to speak Spanish, English, and French. From one country to the next, she will drive him crazy but he’ll always follow. The series is a first in many ways and I am so proud to be working on it with the brilliant ViX+. It’s an absolute dream job.”

Travesuras de la Niña Mala tells the epic love story between Arlette (Achaga), a nonconformist and adventurous woman, and her once teenage love, Ricardo, a man trapped in a predictable routine. Thanks to Arlette, he slowly learns to get out of his comfort zone. These two characters’ lives will intertwine over forty years, through reunions across Lima, Paris, Madrid, Tokyo, London, and more.

María López Castaño (Valeria, Gran Hotel) wrote the series based on the acclaimed novel of the same name by Nobel Prize winner Mario Vargas Llosa. Alejandro Bazzano (Money Heist) will direct the ViX+ Original series, in production by W Studios. David Azcano (Money Heist, Isabel) joins the production as the show’s cinematographer.

“Watching the first scenes of this unique series filmed in Paris is a dream come true,” said Patricio Wills, president of W Studios. “With ViX+ we are producing this incredible series based on Mario Vargas Llosa’s beautiful book. We are not only filming in the original European locations but are accurately able to depict an era that marked a dramatic change in world culture.”

“I am thrilled and thankful to be able to direct a series based on one of my favorite novels by Mario Vargas Llosa,” Bazzano said. “Recreating the convulsive universe of this stormy love story is an exciting challenge and I am confident it will be a great success.”

Di Pace is most notably known for flexing his comedic chops on the Netflix series Fuller House in the role of Kimmy Gibbler’s (Andrea Barber) husband Fernando Hernandez-Guerrero-Fernandez-Guerrero.

Other TV credits include the role of Jesus Christ in A.D. The Bible Continues and Nicolas Treviño in TNT’s Dallas.

On the big screen, he played Petros in the 2008 smash musical feature, Mamma Mia! opposite Meryl Streep, Colin Firth, and Amanda Seyfried, among others.

He is repped by Innovative Artists.