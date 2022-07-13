‘Ferrari’ Drama Series From Steven Knight, Paolo Sorrentino & Stefano Sollima Parks At Apple

Click here to read the full article.

Apple TV+ is revving its wheels with an Enzo Ferrari TV series from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight and Academy Award-winning The Hand of God director Paolo Sorrentino attached as an exec producer with Stefano Sollima directing.

Created and written by Knight, Ferrari is based on Luca Dal Monte’s Ferrari Rex and will examine how, in the pursuit of pure speed, the driver and entrepreneur dedicated his genius to building the fastest racing car in history but left a trail of tragedy and torment along the way. Between 1956 and 1961, deeply wounded by the death of his firstborn son Dino and by what he considered a betrayal by his lead driver Juan Manuel Fangio, Ferrari rebuilt his racing team from scratch, selecting five promising rising stars of motor racing to fight for victory.

The show from Fremantle -owned The Young Pope producer The Apartment Pictures and Indigo Film has assembled a top team of creatives, with Knight writing, Sicario: Day of Soldado’s Stefano Sollima directing and Sorrentino exec producing alongside Lorenzo Mieli, Nicola Guiliano, Knight, Solima, Giulio Marantonio and Lorenzo De Maio. Dal Monte is historical consultant.

Ferrari is Knight’s second Apple TV+ show following the sci-fi thriller See, starring Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard , which will end shortly after three seasons .

“ I am thrilled to be telling such an evocative story about this legendary man and his iconic brand,” Knight said. “Enzo Ferrari’s utterly extraordinary life was defined by his dramatic personal and professional journey, and Ferrari is a celebration of an incredibly complex and fascinating human being.”

Ferrari Rex is published by Giorgio Nada Editore and Giunti.