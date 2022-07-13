ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BPD: Driver in crash near bluffs taken to hospital by passerby

By Mike Hart, 23ABC
 4 days ago
UPDATE (2:51 PM): The Bakersfield Police Department said a driver involved a single-car crash Wednesday near the bluffs suffered a minor injury and was taken by a passerby to a local hospital.

The crash was reported shortly before 8:30 a.m. on Manor Street near Denise Avenue.

When officers arrived they found a car with significant damage after hitting a pillar but the drive had already been taken to a hospital by a passerby.

Speed appears to be a factor in the crash, said BPD.

BPD said alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call BPD at 661-327-7111.

A bizarre story near the bluffs after police found a car split in two with no driver in sight.

Bakersfield police were notified of a single car accident around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning on southbound Manor Street at the Panorama Drive overpass. Officers found the Honda Accord split in two. The back of the car was under the overpass while the driver's compartment continued "up the hill" coming to rest about 50 yards away.

No one was in the car. Officers searched the surrounding area but did not find the driver.

Officials at the scene are investigating an eyewitness report claiming the driver got into a car that was behind the crash and they drove away.

The investigation is ongoing.

Bakersfield Now

Father of 18-year-old fallen KCFD firefighter speaks

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — "What his teammates and classmates said, Aiden was one, he never had a bad day. He was always the one that would be there for everyone else," Michael Agnor, Aiden's father, said. 18-year-old Aiden Agnor was just starting his life, after graduating valedictorian from Quartz...
KGET

KCSO investigating car-to-car shooting in central Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — All lanes of eastbound Highway 58 are reopen following a car-to-car shooting Thursday night in central Bakersfield. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a shooting that happened on the highway between Chester and Union avenues at around 7 p.m. A spokesperson said someone fired at least one gunshot […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

KCSO announces arrest in 2020 homicide investigation

The Kern County Sheriff's Office arrested a suspect as the result of its investigation into a 2020 homicide, according to a news release Friday. Matthew Torres, 27, was arrested in Plano, Texas, on suspicion of murder. KCSO deputies believe Torres was involved in the fatal shooting of 30-year-old Tony Gutierrez,...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Suspect found after alleged purse theft in Ridgecrest

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Ridgecrest Police Department found the suspect of a purse theft that occurred on July 12, according to RPD. RPD responded to Union Bank of California at the 100 block of north China Lake boulevard where they met the 89-year-old victim, who told officers after she walked out a man approached […]
RIDGECREST, CA
KGET

CHP to hold DUI and license checkpoint

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol will hold a DUI and license checkpoint in an unincorporated area of Bakersfield Saturday night from 7 p.m. to Sunday at 2 a.m., according to CHP. CHP said, officers will be looking for signs of drug and/or alcohol impairment and checking drivers for proper licensing. This may […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man gets 20 years for deadly East Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 19-year-old man was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in prison for fatally shooting a man in East Bakersfield. Jayden Longmire pleaded no contest last month to voluntary manslaughter and several other felonies filed in the killing of Alfred Lee Williams on South Owens Street in late August. First-degree murder and four other charges were dismissed.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
