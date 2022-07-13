Crypto compliance provider TRM Labs is helping top Wall Street firms like JPMorgan wade into digital assets

The fast-fashion brand is improving its ESG in preparation of a public offering, Bloomberg reports. Shein was valued at $100 billion in April, according to Insider. The company previously sought a public offering in 2022.
I bought my house in 2021 when mortgage rates were at historic lows, but I was given a 7.5% rate. Despite my excellent credit score and financial profile, it was even harder to refinance. I was denied twice. I finally went to a brokerage with a more diverse staff and...
Mortgage rate hikes on top of already high prices are pushing out many would-be homebuyers. But as buyer competition cools, home sellers are starting to losing their leverage. Fredrik Eklund says homebuyers now have more power to negotiate on home deals.
Paul Constant is a writer at Civic Ventures and the cohost of the "Pitchfork Economics" podcast. Larry Summers and Fed Chair Jerome Powell argue high unemployment will help inflation. Constant says the real solution isn't to take money out of ordinary Americans' pockets. This is an opinion column. The thoughts...
Athletic Brewing Company's non-alcoholic beers now make up over 51% of the craft NA beer market. The company is hoping to attract "flex-sober" drinkers who want to drink without the consequences. Athletic CEO Bill Shufelt said he thinks NA beer will make up 20% of the beer market by 2030.
Home deals are now dropping at the fastest pace since 2020. As competition cools in the housing market, buyers are gaining more leverage. Redfin economist Taylor Marr says the real estate market has a "hangover" after two years of unsustainable highs.
COVID lockdowns have slowed construction activity and delayed the completion of homes.The payment boycott could worsen an existing debt crisis in China's property sector. A growing number of homebuyers in China are refusing to pay their mortgages for apartments that are still under construction, adding to market concerns about an escalation in the country's real-estate debt crisis.
Elon Musk's wealth manager quarreled with a new financial adviser on how to manage Musk's donations. Jared Birchall has been working for the world's richest man for about a decade, WSJ reported. Former pro gambler Igor Kurganov impressed the tech mogul despite having no financial experience.
There is a cybersecurity talent gap across the US. There are more than 700,000 open cybersecurity roles in the US, according to tracking site,. Insider spoke to experts and recruiters to find out how to tailor résumé to cyber jobs.
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. On Friday, China’s government announced that its economy grew 0.4% in the second quarter compared to the same period in 2021, marking the economy's worst quarterly performance since the beginning of the pandemic.
Europe is proposing a new set of penalties in a bid to target Russian oligarchs and entities. EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders said it would make it easier to freeze and seize assets. He wants the EU to widen its crime list like money laundering and corruption, Bloomberg reported.
Comments / 0