African Teen Superhero Novel ‘Iyanu: Child of Wonder’ Heading To HBO Max And Cartoon Network As Animated Series

By DeMicia Inman
 4 days ago

HBO Max has announced plans of bringing African stories to the silver screen. Together with Cartoon Network and Lion Forge, the graphic novel series Iyanu: Child of Wonder is set to be adapted into an animated 2D cartoon.

Created by Nigerian filmmaker Roye Okupe , Iyanu: Child of Wonder is described as an “epic superhero tale steeped in Nigeria’s rich culture, music, and mythology.” The series chronicles the journey of a teenage girl who is tasked with uncovering the story behind her powers and saving her people from an ancient curse threatening to destroy humanity.

The story is heavily influenced by the history and achievements of the Yoruba people of Nigeria.

Black-owned animation studio Lion Forge Animation, founded by David Steward II , is financing and overseeing production. Brandon Easton and Okupe are set to lead the writers’ room. Executive producers are David Steward II and Matt Heath from Lion Forge Animation, Erica Dupuis of Impact X Capital, Ryan Haidarian of Forefront Media Group, Doug Schwalbe, and Carl Reed.

“The authenticity of the Iyanu story means everything to us and aligns perfectly with our mission to create and deliver inclusive content to global audiences,” expressed Steward. “A powerful means of accomplishing and sustaining this is through franchise building, and the depth and layers of the Iyanu world allow us to explore and create a beautiful universe on-screen alongside tremendous partners.”

Okupe added, “When I set out to create Iyanu for a global audience, I wanted to develop a world that combined everything I love about the fantasy genre with the majesty and awe that is ancient West Africa.”

