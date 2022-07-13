ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: Coast Guard airlifts man from aground boat

By Rachel Tucker
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The Coast Guard rescued a boater in distress near Cedar Key on Wednesday.

According to a release from the Coast Guard, watchstanders in St. Petersburg heard a distress call from Chris Wallace saying he was suffering from stomach pain and needed medical assistance. The watchstanders dispatched a helicopter crew from Clearwater and a rescue crew from Yankeetown to respond to the boater.

Video taken from the helicopter shows rescuers helping Wallace into a basket and lifting him up to the helicopter. He was then flown away to receive medical attention.

“Having a reliable communications device like a VHF marine radio can save your life when you need assistance,” Petty Officer 1st Class Brian Haley, a Sector St. Petersburg command center watchstander, said. “Remember to verify the weather, be aware of the tides in the area you are planning to transit, and be aware of your vessels limitations.”

The Coast Guard said the owner of the aground vessel arranged to have it salvaged.

