Alert Issued For Two Teens Reported Missing From Montgomery County Facility

Malakai Rice (left) and Caleb Taylor Photo Credit: Montgomery County Police Department

An alert has been issued in Maryland for two teens who were reported missing out of Montgomery County from the Regional Institute for Children and Adolescents (RICA) in Rockville.

Caleb Christian Taylor and Malakai Amir Rice, both 16, reportedly left the facility without permission, and detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division are seeking the public's assistance in locating the pair.

Taylor was described as being approximately 5-foot-3, weighing 110 pounds with brown curly hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue shirt, and black shorts.

Rice is 5-foot-9, weighing an estimated 160 pounds with black hair - worn in an afro - and brown eyes. No additional descriptive information was provided by police.

Investigators noted that they “are concerned for their welfare.”

Anyone with information regarding either teen has been asked to contact the Montgomery County Department of Police’s non-emergency line at (301) 279-8000 or the Special Victims Investigations Division at (240) 773-5400.

