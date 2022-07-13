ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Alert Issued For Two Teens Reported Missing From Montgomery County Facility

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gitcr_0geQp68100
Malakai Rice (left) and Caleb Taylor Photo Credit: Montgomery County Police Department

An alert has been issued in Maryland for two teens who were reported missing out of Montgomery County from the Regional Institute for Children and Adolescents (RICA) in Rockville.

Caleb Christian Taylor and Malakai Amir Rice, both 16, reportedly left the facility without permission, and detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division are seeking the public's assistance in locating the pair.

Taylor was described as being approximately 5-foot-3, weighing 110 pounds with brown curly hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue shirt, and black shorts.

Rice is 5-foot-9, weighing an estimated 160 pounds with black hair - worn in an afro - and brown eyes. No additional descriptive information was provided by police.

Investigators noted that they “are concerned for their welfare.”

Anyone with information regarding either teen has been asked to contact the Montgomery County Department of Police’s non-emergency line at (301) 279-8000 or the Special Victims Investigations Division at (240) 773-5400.

Click on the Facebook icon below to share this story.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Rockville, MD
State
Maryland State
Rockville, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
fox5dc.com

Man shot, killed in Prince George's County shopping center

FORESTVILLE, Md. - A man was shot and killed in a shopping center in Prince George's County Thursday, according to police. Prince George's County Police say officers responded to the shooting at a Domino's restaurant around 5:45 p.m. Thursday. The restaurant is located in Penn Mar Shopping Center along the 2900 block of Donnell Drive in Forestville, Maryland.
FORESTVILLE, MD
fox5dc.com

Confrontation leads to stabbing inside Montgomery County deli

WHEATON, Md. - A suspect is in custody accused of stabbing someone inside a deli in Wheaton, according to police. Montgomery County Police say officers responded to the stabbing at a deli along the 2300 block of University Boulevard around 12:38 p.m. Thursday. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. According to a...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Driver Killed In Montgomery County Crash ID'd

Detectives have released the identity of the driver who was killed in a traffic collision in Montgomery County, authorities announced. Sam Mingsan Chen, 79, of Rockville, was attempting to make a left turn at the intersection of Stoney Creek Road and River Road when their Toyota was struck around 1:50 p.m., Wednesday, July 13, according to Montgomery County officials.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Daily Voice

Man Convicted of Assaulting Police Officers, Drug Possession In Anne Arundel County

A repeat offender was found guilty of all 13 charges including two counts of second-degree assault against an Anne Arundel County police officer, authorities say. Brandon Hardy, 26, of Annapolis, was arrested on Sept. 3, 2021, for biting officers while clutching drugs after causing a multi-vehicle crash in the area of Mountain Road and Route 10, according to Anne Arundel County police.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Police Ask For Help Locating Missing Rockville Boy

Have you seen this boy? Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing Rockville teenager, authorities say. Malakai Amir Rice, 16, was reported missing after leaving the Regional Institute for Children and Adolescents without permission, according to Montgomery County police. Rice is described as a black male, 5...
ROCKVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

One Dead After Head-On Crash, Car Fire In Washington County: Sheriff

One person was killed and two hospitalized after being involved in a head-on crash in Maryland that led to a massive car fire, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. A 2017 Toyota was traveling east on Halfway Boulevard near the area of Oak Ridge Drive at approximately 10 p.m. on Thursday, July 14, when the driver lost control and entered the oncoming lanes, striking a Chevy Malibu in Hagerstown.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Loudoun County High Basketball Star, 18, Recent Grad Killed In Car Crash: Police

An 18-year-old star basketball player who recently graduated from Loudoun County High School died overnight in a car crash involving a tractor-trailer, authorities said. George Mwesigwa was rushed to the hospital after a 3 a.m. crash on Leesburg bypass near Edwards Ferry Road in Leesburg, where he later died of his wounds, Leesburg police said. Investigators are still piecing together what happened.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Daily Voice

Police Release Images Of Wanted 7-Eleven Robbers

Police are asking fo the public's help identifying two suspects in an armed robbery of a Montgomery County convenience store, authorities say. The two suspects robbed the 7-Eleven store in the 15500 block of New Hampshire Avenue shortly after 1:30 a.m., Tuesday, July 12, according to Montgomery County Police. The...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
315K+
Followers
48K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy