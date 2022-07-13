ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns Interested in Ndamukong Suh, per Report

By Joseph Salvador
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZtRyQ_0geQopmy00

The Browns are the third team to be interested in free agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, according to USA Today’s Tyler Dragon. He is expected to sign with a team closer to training camp.

Dragon originally reported in June that both the Raiders and the Vikings were interested in Suh. It was also reported that there was mutual interest with the Raiders, but that comes as no surprise after his appearance on ESPN’s NFL Live.

“I like it to be honest with you,” Suh said on the prospect of playing for the Raiders in June. “Chandler Jones and Maxx Crosby—exchanging messages with them the other day. It’s an interesting opportunity for sure. We’ll see where it kind of ends up.”

Jones and Crosby are both defensive ends for the Raiders and are undoubtedly doing their due diligence in their effort to recruit the five-time All-Pro. Suh, 35, appeared in every game this past season for the Buccaneers and registered six sacks along with 27 tackles in 2021.

During the same TV appearance he said, “It looks like the Bucs are out of the picture” when discussing his free agency.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Cowboys' Running Back Cut

In order to make room for the Thursday signing of linebacker Malik Jefferson, the Dallas Cowboys cut running back JaQuan Hardy. The release of Hardy, who spent the majority of the 2021 season on the Cowboys' practice squad, moves the roster total to 91. The NFL world took to Twitter...
NFL
The Spun

Former College Football DL Shot & Killed On July 4

A member of the Boise State Broncos family was tragically lost over the long holiday weekend. On Tuesday, Cowboys star pass rusher and Boise State alum DeMarcus Lawrence shared that former teammate Greg Grimes was shot and killed on July 4. He was 31. "We lost my brother Greg Grimes...
BOISE, ID
The Spun

Tony Romo Predicts Steelers Starting Quarterback: Fans React

The Pittsburgh Steelers have one of the most intriguing quarterback battles heading into the 2022 NFL season. As it stands right now, former Pro Bowler Mitch Trubisky holds the No. 1 spot on the depth chart over No. 20 overall pick Kenny Pickett and returning backup Mason Rudolph. But with training camp and preseason still ahead, that could easily change before Week 1.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
The Spun

Longtime Kansas City Chiefs Star Announces His Retirement

A longtime Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman is calling it a career. Starting left tackle Mitchell Schwartz has officially retired from the NFL after playing in the league for 10 seasons. He posted a statement to his Twitter account to announce the news. "I'm officially retiring from the NFL. It's...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#Buccaneers#Raiders#American Football#Usa Today#Dragon#Espn#Nfl Live#Bucs
FanSided

Former Cowboys scout thinks Jerry Jones has bold trade up his sleeve

A former Dallas Cowboys scout says that he can see team owner Jerry Jones making a trade with a certain player on the San Francisco 49ers. The Dallas Cowboys had a solid regular-season, as they won the NFC East and watched their defense being the bright spot of their team. Yet, they were eliminated in the Wild Card round by the San Francisco 49ers in heartbreaking fashion. This offseason, they have lost players due to salary cap issues.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Joe Burrow Owns What Could Be An Untouchable NFL Record

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow got his first NFL individual award when he was named last season’s Comeback Player of the Year. It is a fitting honor for the former LSU standout who saw his rookie season cut short due to an ACL and MCL tear. But he bounced...
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys unlikely to reach contract agreement with key player

The Dallas Cowboys appear poised to head into the regular season with a key player on the franchise tag. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Cowboys are unlikely to reach a long-term contract agreement with tight end Dalton Schultz prior to Friday’s 4 p.m. deadline. As a result, Schultz will play on the franchise tag for $10.9 million.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Roger Goodell Salary News

Back in 2020, Roger Goodell chose to take no salary due to the uncertainty of what was to come in the COVID-19 pandemic. Fast-forward to 2022 and Goodell is being rewarded... by getting all of that money he gave up back. According to Daniel Kaplan of The Athletic, Goodell wound...
NFL
The Spun

Report: Browns Could Re-Sign Former First-Round Pick

With training camp just around the corner, the Cleveland Browns might not be done making moves. According to 247Sports' Brad Stainbrook, the Browns have interest in re-signing defensive end Takkarist McKinley. McKinley's 2021 season was cut short due to a torn Achilles. However, he's reportedly doing very well in his...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Prominent Thursday Signing

Former Texas Longhorns linebacker Malik Jefferson signed with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday. The 25-year-old Dallas-Fort Worth native landed a tryout with the Cowboys last week. Obviously, he impressed enough to land a spot on the preseason roster. The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news. "I...
DALLAS, TX
Sports Illustrated

Bobby Wagner ‘at Peace’ With End of Seahawks Tenure

As Bobby Wagner gears up for his first season outside of Seattle, the Rams linebacker recently opened up about the sudden end of his tenure with the Seahawks. The 32-year-old joined his hometown team in the spring roughly a month after his release from the club where he spent his first 10 NFL seasons. At the time, Wagner’s comments on the situation suggested a possible falling out with the Seahawks after he claimed he was not informed of his release prior to the news going public before later saying both parties could’ve had a “simple conversation” about their future together.
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

ZaQuandre White could throw big wrench into Miami Dolphins RB room

ZaQuandre White is an interesting prospect for the Miami Dolphins and a player that could shake up the entire running back room. How many RBs will the Dolphins carry in 2022 has been a hot-button topic of discussion most of the off-season? This is Mike McDaniel’s bread and butter position and he will have tough choices to make in his first season as an NFL head coach.
MIAMI, FL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

83K+
Followers
36K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy