The 2023 Film Awards Calendar Returns to Normal — So Far

General view of Oscar statue at the 94th Academy Awards nominees luncheon on Monday, March 7, 2022, in Los Angeles

After two years of pandemic delays, the 2022 – 2023 Oscar season is coming into focus as a return to normal. This year’s Oscars will air live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 12, 2023, two weeks earlier than last year’s delayed Oscars (which took place March 27, 2022) and a month later than the pre-COVID 2020 ceremony (which took place on February 9, 2020).

The Academy is staying away from Super Bowl LVII on February 12, 2023, while leaving plenty of time for Oscar-show planning after the nominations announcement on January 24, 2023. New Academy CEO Bill Kramer is already getting started with early ideas for the show.

With theaters open, the Academy has returned to both the usual 12-month calendar year and six-city theater eligibility requirements. One thing we still don’t know about the upcoming awards lineup: whether January’s Golden Globes telecast will return to NBC, which canceled the 2022 awards show to give the Hollywood Foreign Press Association time to institute long overdue reforms.

Hoping to improve their Oscar influence this cycle are beefed-up iterations of the Gothams, the Film Independent Spirit Awards, and the Critics Choice Awards (CCA).

Here’s our (constantly updated) list of awards dates to remember:

2022

Wednesday, August 31

Venice Film Festival opens

Friday, September 2

Telluride Film Festival opens

Thursday, September 8

Toronto International Film Festival opens

Thursday, September 15

Gotham Awards submission deadline

Friday, September 16

Deadline for Critics Choice Awards Documentary submissions

Monday, September 19

Art Directors Guild submissions for Television & Feature Film open online

Monday, October 3

Documentary Feature Film Oscar submission deadline

International Feature Film Oscar submission deadline

Wednesday, October 5

BFI London Film Festival opens

Friday, October 14

Animated, Documentary, and Live Action Short Film Oscar submission deadline

Monday, October 17

CCA Documentary nominations announced

Thursday, October 20

Cinema Audio Society Awards entry submission forms available online

Thursday, October 21

Gotham Awards nominations announced

Tuesday, November 1

Original Score and Song Oscar submission deadline

Wednesday, November 2

AFI FEST opens

Tuesday, November 8

CCA Documentary voting begins

Sunday, November 13

7th annual Critics Choice Documentary Awards

Tuesday, November 15

Animated Feature Film and General entry Oscar categories submission deadline

Saturday, November 19

Academy Governors Awards

Monday, November 29

Gotham Awards announced

Thursday, December 1

CAS entry submissions deadline is 5 p.m. PT

Monday, December 12

Preliminary Oscar voting begins 9 a.m. PT

Online ADG voting for Television & Feature Film Nominations begins

Tuesday, December 20

CAS nominations ballot voting begins online

Wednesday, December 21

Oscar Shortlists announced

PGA nomination polls open

Saturday, December 31

Oscar eligibility period ends

2023

Wednesday, January 4

New York Film Critics Circle Awards Ceremony

Thursday, January 5

Palm Springs International Film Festival opens with awards gala

Monday, January 9

ADG nominations announced

Tuesday, January 10

Final nominees in each CAS category are announced to the media and online

National Board of Review gala

Wednesday, January 11

PGA nominations polls close

Thursday, January 12

PGA Awards nominees announced

Oscar nominations voting begins 9 a.m. PT

Sunday, January 15

SAG Awards announced

Tuesday, January 17

Oscar nominations voting ends 5 p.m. PT

Thursday, January 19

Final ADG online voting begins

Sundance Film Festival opens

Monday, January 23

Final PGA polls open

Tuesday, January 24

Oscar Nominations Announcement

Wednesday, February 8

Santa Barbara International Film Festival opens

Thursday, February 9

Final CAS voting begins online

Friday, February 10

Advanced Imaging Society’s Lumiere Awards

Monday, February 13

Oscar nominees luncheon

Friday, February 17

Final PGA polls close

Saturday, February 18

Art Directors Guild Awards

Tuesday, February 21

Final CAS voting ends online at 5 p.m. PT.

Saturday, February 25

The Annie Awards announced

The PGA Awards announced

Thursday, March 2

Oscar finals voting begins 9 a.m.

Saturday, March 4

59th Annual CAS Awards

Tuesday, March 7

Oscar final voting ends 5 p.m.

Sunday, March 12

95th Annual Academy Awards go live on ABC

