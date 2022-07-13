The 2023 Film Awards Calendar Returns to Normal — So Far
After two years of pandemic delays, the 2022 – 2023 Oscar season is coming into focus as a return to normal. This year’s Oscars will air live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 12, 2023, two weeks earlier than last year’s delayed Oscars (which took place March 27, 2022) and a month later than the pre-COVID 2020 ceremony (which took place on February 9, 2020).
The Academy is staying away from Super Bowl LVII on February 12, 2023, while leaving plenty of time for Oscar-show planning after the nominations announcement on January 24, 2023. New Academy CEO Bill Kramer is already getting started with early ideas for the show.
With theaters open, the Academy has returned to both the usual 12-month calendar year and six-city theater eligibility requirements. One thing we still don’t know about the upcoming awards lineup: whether January’s Golden Globes telecast will return to NBC, which canceled the 2022 awards show to give the Hollywood Foreign Press Association time to institute long overdue reforms.
Hoping to improve their Oscar influence this cycle are beefed-up iterations of the Gothams, the Film Independent Spirit Awards, and the Critics Choice Awards (CCA).
Here’s our (constantly updated) list of awards dates to remember:
2022
Wednesday, August 31
Venice Film Festival opens
Friday, September 2
Telluride Film Festival opens
Thursday, September 8
Toronto International Film Festival opens
Thursday, September 15
Gotham Awards submission deadline
Friday, September 16
Deadline for Critics Choice Awards Documentary submissions
Monday, September 19
Art Directors Guild submissions for Television & Feature Film open online
Monday, October 3
Documentary Feature Film Oscar submission deadline
International Feature Film Oscar submission deadline
Wednesday, October 5
BFI London Film Festival opens
Friday, October 14
Animated, Documentary, and Live Action Short Film Oscar submission deadline
Monday, October 17
CCA Documentary nominations announced
Thursday, October 20
Cinema Audio Society Awards entry submission forms available online
Thursday, October 21
Gotham Awards nominations announced
Tuesday, November 1
Original Score and Song Oscar submission deadline
Wednesday, November 2
AFI FEST opens
Tuesday, November 8
CCA Documentary voting begins
Sunday, November 13
7th annual Critics Choice Documentary Awards
Tuesday, November 15
Animated Feature Film and General entry Oscar categories submission deadline
Saturday, November 19
Academy Governors Awards
Monday, November 29
Gotham Awards announced
Thursday, December 1
CAS entry submissions deadline is 5 p.m. PT
Monday, December 12
Preliminary Oscar voting begins 9 a.m. PT
Online ADG voting for Television & Feature Film Nominations begins
Tuesday, December 20
CAS nominations ballot voting begins online
Wednesday, December 21
Oscar Shortlists announced
PGA nomination polls open
Saturday, December 31
Oscar eligibility period ends
2023
Wednesday, January 4
New York Film Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Thursday, January 5
Palm Springs International Film Festival opens with awards gala
Monday, January 9
ADG nominations announced
Tuesday, January 10
Final nominees in each CAS category are announced to the media and online
National Board of Review gala
Wednesday, January 11
PGA nominations polls close
Thursday, January 12
PGA Awards nominees announced
Oscar nominations voting begins 9 a.m. PT
Sunday, January 15
SAG Awards announced
Tuesday, January 17
Oscar nominations voting ends 5 p.m. PT
Thursday, January 19
Final ADG online voting begins
Sundance Film Festival opens
Monday, January 23
Final PGA polls open
Tuesday, January 24
Oscar Nominations Announcement
Wednesday, February 8
Santa Barbara International Film Festival opens
Thursday, February 9
Final CAS voting begins online
Friday, February 10
Advanced Imaging Society’s Lumiere Awards
Monday, February 13
Oscar nominees luncheon
Friday, February 17
Final PGA polls close
Saturday, February 18
Art Directors Guild Awards
Tuesday, February 21
Final CAS voting ends online at 5 p.m. PT.
Saturday, February 25
The Annie Awards announced
The PGA Awards announced
Thursday, March 2
Oscar finals voting begins 9 a.m.
Saturday, March 4
59th Annual CAS Awards
Tuesday, March 7
Oscar final voting ends 5 p.m.
Sunday, March 12
95th Annual Academy Awards go live on ABC
