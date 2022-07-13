ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Pickle Cotton Candy & Gummy Bear Brats? 2022 Wisconsin State Fair has eccentric cuisine

By Devin Willems
 3 days ago
Randy Brown washes his corn dog, lemon shake up, and cheese on a stick food booth in preparation for the start of the state fair at the Illinois State Fairgrounds… Read More

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Over 80 brand new items were added to the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair’s food menu, some of which might appeal to those with curious tastebuds.

State fairs across the country always seem to bring out the wild side when it comes to food as attendees can find anything deep-fried, on a stick or covered in bacon. 2022 does not appear to be any different for Wisconsin.

Here are some of the 80+ new items attendees can find to eat, drink and hopefully not spit back out at this year’s state fair:

  • Brandy Old Fashioned S’more On-a-Stick
  • Chicken Bacon Ranch Waffle Stick
  • Clam Chowder Fries
  • Deep-Fired Buffalo Chicken Wing Dip
  • Deep-Fried Mashed Potatoes On-a-Stick (cheddar bacon or garlic)
  • Elk Philly Cheesesteak (yes it contains elk)
  • Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Chicken On-a-Stick
  • Fried Pickle Cheese Curd Tacos
  • Gummy Bear Brat
  • Mama’s Moonshine Fudge
  • Pickle Cotton Candy
  • Pickle Jerky On-a-Stick
  • Walking Banana Explosion

Ahead of the fair, the 9th annual Sporkies judging will happen on August 2, and is only open to the media.

The fair runs from August 4 to August 12 and the full list of new food and drinks can be viewed here. There is also a ‘Food Finder’ tool that compiles all the vendors and food items at the fair.

One thing is certain, there will certainly be something to eat for everyone that makes the trip to the Wisconsin State Fair this year.

Comments / 0

